Lancia has officially started deliveries of the new Ypsilon. The first example of the new compact B-segment car from the Turin brand has in fact reached the Nuova Auto Alpina dealer in Ivrea: it is a Ypsilon in Cassina limited edition in bluewhich was delivered by the Premium Cluster Director of the Italian Market of Stellantis, Raffaele Russo.

The first Lancia Ypsilon

“Today we celebrate a another step forward in the Lancia Renaissance plan, with the first delivery of the New Lancia Ypsilon – the words of Russo himself – A significant step towards making Lancia a desired, respected and credible brand in the European premium market. A few weeks after the open doors event that gave end customers throughout Italy the opportunity to admire and drive the car, Deliveries officially begin of the New Lancia Ypsilon throughout Italy”.

Electrified range

We remind you that the new Lancia Ypsilon range is available in 100% electric and hybrid engine and is offered through three different trim levels. Price chapter: the car is positioned at the centre of the market, in the heart of the B segment as mentioned, with a price list of 20,900 euros in the hybrid version, complete with current government incentives in the event of scrapping a vehicle up to EU2, and through a financial offer in collaboration with Stellantis Financial Services Italia with a 130 euro monthly instalment, including a 3-year/30,000km warranty.

New Corporate Identity for deliveries

“The delivery process of the New Lancia Ypsilon is an expression of the brand’s new premium positioning which translates into a customer experience at the dealership with maximum attention to detail and care for the needs of end customers – Lancia says – The 160 Italian dealers of the brand have in fact been completely renewed with the new Corporate Identitywhich reflects the four pillars underlying Lancia’s strategic plan: quality, electrification, sustainability and an innovative sales model”.