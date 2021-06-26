CD Projekt and Netflix are set to hold the first ever WitcherCon next month – but don’t expect the announcement of a brand new Witcher game.

The “digital convention” will be streamed at 6pm UK time on 9th July, and includes “deep dives” into the making of the Witcher games, the live action series and anime film. The WitcherCon teaser is below:

But, the official website warns, no new Witcher game will be announced.

“In case you’re wondering, no new Witcher game will be announced at WitcherCon, but there are still lots of reasons to tune in!” reads the official blurb.

It’s a sensible management of expectations ahead of the event, which includes instead interactive panels, “breaking news” from the Netflix series, and “never-before-seen reveals” from across the Witcher franchise.

Also included are “expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters, and origins of the Continent”.

WitcherCon arrives amid a tumultuous time for CD Projekt, which is currently battling to course correct after the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year.

In March, CD Projekt changed how it operates to develop multiple triple-A games and expansions in parallel, and only begin promoting its games much closer to release.

The ongoing development and growth of the studio’s two core franchises – The Witcher and Cyberpunk – was made clear at the time. Cross-functional teams will work on projects for both IPs at the same time, with this dual development plan due to start in 2022. CD Projekt will also grow its teams and continue to work with outsourcing studios to expand the number of people able to work on its projects.

A new Witcher game, then, is inevitable. But don’t expect to see it for some time. Before then, we have season two of Netflix’s The Witcher show, which will hopefully come out later this year.