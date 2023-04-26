Pokémon Go will hold its first-ever Go Fest event in the UK this summer, with a three-day bonanza centered in London’s Brockwell Park.

Go Fest 2023 in London will run from Friday 4th to Sunday 6th August, with early bird tickets on sale now (for £27). As with last year’s Seattle Go Fest, each day will be split with a half-day in the park, and the rest of the day spent exploring the local area – this time, with bonuses available throughout Greater London.

A version based in Osaka, Japan will run on the same dates, while New York has been chosen to host the event’s USA leg on 18th to 20th August.

There’s no word yet on a focus for Go Fest this year – be that a storyline, featured Pokémon or other exclusives. But each event is typically a great gathering point for the game’s ever-excitable community – and this time, right here in the UK itself.

2022 saw Pokémon Go Fest return as an in-person event for the first time in three years, with its European portion then held in Berlin. I made the trip, and it was enjoyable as ever, with early access to the game’s powerful Ultra Beasts for attendees, alongside the usual array of exclusive regional, costumed and Shiny critters.

I sat down with Pokémon Go developer Niantic last month to discuss the controversial changes to remote raiding it was making in-game. As part of the conversation, Niantic teased a “blockbuster slate” of features headed to the game this summer.