Tens of wounded and hundreds of foreign They left this Wednesday Loop towards Egypt, in the first evacuation since the start of the Israeli offensive, which bombed the largest refugee camp in the Palestinian territory for the second consecutive day.

This second attack in the Jabaliya camp, in the north of the Strip, left “dozens” dead, said the Islamist movement Hamas, in power in Gaza since 2007. The toll could not be immediately verified.

The secretary general of the UN, António Guterres, He said he was “horrified” by the bombing of this densely populated camp, home to 116,000 refugees.

Jabaliya had already been bombed on Tuesday, with the objective, achieved, of “eliminating” one of the Hamas leaders involved in the October 7 attack, the Israeli army reported.

That first operation left 47 dead, including seven hostages, three of them foreigners, according to Hamas.

The UN High Commissioner for Human rights stated that, “given the high number of civilian casualties and the extent of the destruction,” such bombings could “constitute war crimes.”

The press service of the Islamist movement reported on the night of Wednesday to Thursday new “massive Israeli attacks” in the Tal al Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City, but did not specify the number of victims.

More than 20,000 injured

But for the first time since the beginning of the war On October 7, with the deadly Hamas attack against Israel, the Rafah border point between Gaza and Egypt was opened to allow the evacuation of 76 wounded and 335 people with foreign passports.

The wounded were the first to leave on board ambulances, before the evacuation of foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationality.

The narrow territory of 2.4 million inhabitants is under siege and under constant bombardment by Israel in retaliation for the Hamas attack, which left 1,400 dead and led to the capture of 240 hostages.

Smoke rising over the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli attack.

On the other hand, Israeli bombings killed almost 8,800 people, including 3,648 children, in this territory where the UN and various NGOs denounce a catastrophic humanitarian situation.

Israeli authorities said 69 trucks with aid entered the territory on Wednesday, after 59 arrived the day before. But the UN assures that much more is needed.

The NGO Doctors Without Borders warned that “more than 20,000 wounded remain in Gaza, with limited access to health treatment due to the siege and constant bombings.”

“Attention must not be diverted from the even greater needs” of thousands of sick people “whose health is too precarious to be evacuated,” claimed the World Health Organization.

On Wednesday, the Hamas government’s Health Ministry stated that 16 hospitals were no longer operational out of the 35 that the enclave has according to the WHO.

Mohammed Abu Selmeya, director of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, the largest in the territory, issued a “last call” because its main generator was about to run out of fuel.

“If this generator stops, the next announcement will be the death of babies in incubators, the death of patients with respirators, in intensive care or in operating rooms,” he said.

Biden defends a ‘pause’

With its troops interned in Gaza since Friday, the Israeli army reported this Wednesday 16 casualties in its ranks since Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week ruled out any truce and promised to continue the war against Hamas until “total victory”, despite the “painful losses” in the fighting in Gaza.



And Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday that Hamas has the option to “die or surrender unconditionally.”

Hamas assured for its part that Gaza will become a “cemetery” for the Israeli army.

US President Joe Biden in his address to the nation.

Declaredly opposed to a “ceasefire” with Hamas, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday expressed his support for a “pause” in the war to remove the hostages taken by Hamas from Gaza.

“I think we need a pause. A pause means giving time to get the prisoners out,” Biden said at an event in response to a woman in the audience who asked him to support “a ceasefire.”

AFP

