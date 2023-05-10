This Tuesday at the Liverpool Arena the kick-off for Eurovision 2023 was given. The United Kingdom hosts the 67th edition of the musical contest that Ukraine won last year. The war has prevented a city belonging to the previous winner from hosting the festival, as is tradition. Instead, it is held in the lands of the second ranked United Kingdom.

Several of the favorites to win the Crystal Microphone this year have participated in the first semifinal. Sweden leads the predictions of the betting houses and the singer Loreen reaches the final on Saturday as the great favorite to revalidate a victory that she already won in 2012 with Euphoria. In this case, the Swedish woman of Berber descent has opted for the theme tattoo and a staging in which he is between two large platforms that weigh almost two tons. If he wins, he would equal the feat achieved by Johnny Logan, an Australian nationalized Irishman, the only person to date who has repeated his Eurovision win: he did it in 1980 and 1987. In 1992, a song composed by he.

The 10 classified in the first semifinal are completed with Norway, Serbia, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel, Moldova, the Czech Republic and Finland, as well as Sweden. These countries join the components of the Big Five (the five that make the greatest economic contribution to the European Broadcasting Union and, therefore, go directly to the Eurovision final): France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain. In addition, Ukraine is also classified for the final by being the winner last year. On this first night, Malta, Latvia, Ireland, Azerbaijan and the Netherlands have been left out. Next Thursday at 9:00 p.m. (La 1) the second semifinal will take place, which will complete the list of the 26 countries that will face each other in the final on Saturday.

More information

Judging by the bookmakers, and by the enthusiasm of the public present at the Liverpool Arena, one of the few countries that could face Sweden in the final is Finland, another of the qualifiers this Tuesday. Rapper, singer and songwriter Käärijä (stage name of Jere Pöyhönen) is in favor with the public thanks to the energetic Cha Cha Cha, with a colorful and playful staging. Another of the well-placed proposals is that of Norway, with the singer Alessandra and the song Queen of Kings, which opened the night’s performances with a theme with a feminist message that calls for the empowerment of women and a melody with an epic and folkloric air. Israel will try to win the festival for the fifth time with pop star Noa Kirel and the theme Unicorn, another proposal for feminist lyrics. Portugal and her representative, the singer Mimicat, has also been classified with the theme Oh heart, like Croatia and the Let 3 group, with a satirical proposal with a veiled message against Putin and a provocative staging.

Among the nominations that have been left out were the dance proposal with a retro air from Malta, the group Sudden Lights that represented Latvia or the twins from Azerbaijan who performed the song tell me more.

The actress Hannah Waddingham, the singer and presenter Alesha Dixon and the Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina have been in charge of leading the first semifinal, and they will repeat at the head of the second qualifying gala. In the final on Saturday they will be joined by journalist Graham Norton, a regular commentator on the festival in the UK. In Spain, Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela repeat as commentators on the three nights.

The Ukrainian singer Alyosha has performed together with the British Rebecca Ferguson in the first Eurovision semifinal.

Associated Press/LaPresse Martin Meissner (APN) British singer Rita Ora and her cast of dancers. Associated Press/LaPresse Martin Meissner (APN) Finnish rapper Kaarija, during his performance in the first Eurovision semifinal. Associated Press/LaPresse Martin Meissner (APN) Finnish rapper Kaarija, during his performance in the first Eurovision semifinal. PAUL ELLIS (AFP) The singers Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper have represented the Netherlands, one of the countries that have not managed to pass to the Eurovision final. PAUL ELLIS (AFP) The singer Loreen, one of the great favorites of the contest, during her performance in the first semifinal. Associated Press/LaPresse Martin Meissner (APN) The band The Busker, representatives of Malta, during their performance in the first semi-final of Eurovision 2023. PHIL NOBLE (REUTERS) Pasha Parfeni is the representative of Moldova in Eurovision 2023, which is held in Liverpool (United Kingdom). PHIL NOBLE (REUTERS) Noa Kirel, from Israel, during her performance in the first semi-final of Eurovision 2023. Martin Meissner (AP) Remo Forrer is the representative of Switzerland in Eurovision 2023. Martin Meissner (AP) Remo Forrer has interpreted the song ‘Watergun’ to represent Switzerland. PHIL NOBLE (REUTERS) Conor O’Donohoe, singer of the Wild Youth group, representing Ireland with the song ‘We Are One’. Martin Meissner (AP) Portugal has been represented by Mimicat and the song ‘Ai Coração’. Martin Meissner (AP) The singer and composer Luke Black has been the representative of Serbia, which has participated in the first semifinal of Eurovision 2023. PAUL ELLIS (AFP) Sudden Lights, the group representing Latvia, at a moment of their performance during the first Eurovision semifinal. Martin Meissner (AP) The first performance of the night was Alessandra, representative of Norway in Euovisión 2023. PHIL NOBLE (REUTERS) Let 3 is the rock group that represents Croatia in Eurovision 2023 with a peculiar staging and satirical anti-Putin lyrics. Martin Meissner (AP) The Croatian group Let 3 was created in 1987 and its success continues to this day thanks to its innovative proposals and impressive live shows. Martin Meissner (AP)

In addition to the musical numbers of the candidates, the night started with the performance of the Ukrainian Julia Sanina. The mentions of the country that should have hosted the festival this year have been repeated throughout the gala. In the break before knowing the results of the votes, there was time for another couple of performances. The first brought together the British Rebecca Ferguson on stage with the Ukrainian Alyosha to interpret the theme Ordinary World by Duran Duran in an emotional staging. Rita Ora also interpreted fragments of several of her best-known songs. She began her performance accompanied by a young woman, a teenage dancer from kyiv who has taken refuge in the United Kingdom.

Unlike previous years, this time it is the public vote that decides the countries that qualify for the Eurovision final. Since 2009, a mixed jury-public system had been in charge of choosing the finalists, but this year that balance has been abandoned in the qualifying galas. Yes, the combination of the professional and popular jury will be maintained in the final on Saturday. In this first semifinal, the countries participating in this qualifier, in addition to the United Kingdom, France and Germany, have been able to vote. On Thursday, along with the countries seeking a place in the final, Italy, Ukraine and Spain will be able to vote.

On Thursday 11, the second semifinal of Eurovision 2023 will take place (La 1, 9:00 p.m.), where the other 10 countries that will accompany those already classified in the final will be decided. On Thursday it will be the turn of Denmark, Armenia, Romania, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Iceland, Greece, Poland, Slovenia, Georgia, San Marino, Austria, Albania, Lithuania and Australia.

These are the 10 qualifiers of the first semifinal:

Norway

Serbian

Portugal

Croatia

Swiss

Israel

moldova

Sweden

Czech Republic

Finland

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.