D.he heads of state and government of the EU have threatened Russia with “massive consequences” in the event of an attack on Ukraine. An invasion would result in severe sanctions, according to the final declaration of the EU summit in Brussels. On Friday morning after his first summit, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) spoke of “preparing for a case that is not supposed to occur”.

For all EU countries it is “of the utmost importance that the borders in Europe are not shifted,” emphasized Scholz after the summit in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. The joint appearance was intended to symbolize the unity of both countries before the start of the French EU Council Presidency on January 1st. Macron said the EU countries had extended the sanctions already imposed after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 for a further six months. What other coercive measures the EU is planning in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine remained open after the summit.

Scholz to Nord Stream 2

Scholz downplayed the importance of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea. The SPD politician said it was a purely “private-sector project,” which the last Social Democratic Chancellor, Gerhard Schröder, agreed with Putin in 2005.

However, Ukraine and Poland see this as a highly political project that is supposed to channel Russian natural gas to Germany bypassing their countries. Scholz reassured: “We will continue to feel responsible for ensuring that the gas transit through Ukraine works.”

Ukraine itself, but also EU countries such as Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, are demanding that Germany use the pipeline as leverage against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The European Parliament also demanded by a large majority that Nord Stream 2 be abandoned.

Scholz and Macron campaigned for a revival of the talks with Russia and Ukraine under Franco-German mediation. However, this is not easy, emphasized Scholz: “You mustn’t fool yourself.” Putin had only once participated in a summit in the so-called Normandy format with the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Selenskyj, at the end of 2019 in Paris.

Energy difficult topic

Massive differences became clear again on the subject of energy: some Eastern countries questioned the EU trade in pollution rights because of the significantly higher prices and thus prevented the adoption of a joint declaration.

There was also no agreement between Macron and Scholz on a sensitive issue: the EU Commission wants to propose next week that nuclear energy be classified as “sustainable”. This is met with massive rejection, especially among the Greens in the Ampel coalition.

Macron defends nuclear energy

Macron defended the plan by saying that although nuclear power was “not to be equated with renewable energies”, it emits little carbon dioxide. He had previously called nuclear energy essential for the goal of EU climate neutrality by 2050.

Scholz, on the other hand, called the debate about the so-called taxonomy “completely overrated”. Even the proposal does not change the fact that Germany will shut down the last nuclear power plant in the coming year. During the negotiations, Berlin failed to organize enough votes to block the proposal.

The new government coalition in the Netherlands announced the construction of two new nuclear power plants yesterday.