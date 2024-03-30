













First episode of the third season of KonoSuba is leaked | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









This March 30, 2024, reports began to emerge of the appearance of the first episode of the third season of the anime of KonoSuba. Obviously, this caused great surprise, since its official premiere is until April 10.

So it was available many days in advance. But it's not like Crunchyroll, which localizes and distributes the series, has previewed it for fans. In reality it ended up being leaked and is still being investigated.

According to various sources on Twitter, what happened is that this episode of the third season of the anime KonoSuba It appeared first on a well-known Torrent site.

We recommend: Konosuba third season: when the anime premieres, at what time, how and where to watch it.

The theories that exist in this regard are that Crunchyroll is still using Funimation's server infrastructure, with which it merged some time ago.

The latter have some gap in their security, so someone took advantage of it to steal such an episode.

Fountain: Drive.

So it seems that Crunchyroll, before the premiere of the third season of KonoSubayou should review the security level of the servers you inherited from Funimation.

At least to prevent more leaks in the spring 2024 season that is about to begin.

This suggests that Drive, the studio in charge of the anime, is making good progress with adapting this part of the light novel story and that's fine.

Maybe he's even finished his work with the third season of the anime KonoSubaone of the most anticipated premieres by fans.

There are studios that deliver the episodes they work on weekly, which is very risky. Especially since it can lead to unexpected delays.

Fountain: Drive.

But as we mentioned before, it is possible that Drive has been working on the series for some time, whose episodes will be available in April, May and June.

Apart from KonoSuba We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)