If you are interested in taking a look at the new series of The Last of Us of HBO Max you can do it on YouTube, where SkyTV uploaded the first episode to its channel.

That happened this Friday, January 27, which is an opportunity for those who want to see Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in action.

This version available online can be seen in 1080p resolution, which allows you to appreciate the good work done with this adaptation.

This is not the first time HBO has posted the first episode of one of its series on YouTube; before happened with House of the Dragonand the idea is that it serves as an additional promotion of the program.

Unfortunately, the video is not accessible outside of the UK, which is precisely where SkyTV resides. This is the company in charge of transmitting the series in that country; HBO does it in other territories. So what to do in this case?

Font: HBO.

If you want to see the first episode of The Last of Us on YouTube via the SkyTV channel could use a VPN (Virtual Private Network). But implementing something like this requires a bit of research and a certain level of technical knowledge.

Another option is to turn to cable or satellite television. At least in Mexico, the first episode was on the TNT channel on January 20. Will they repeat it or will they pass the next one? It’s hard to guess.

Outside of YouTube, how well has The Last of Us done on HBO?

As reported by HBO, the reception it has had The Last of Us in the service has been very good. The first episode had 4.7 million viewers in the United States alone upon its premiere.

This made it the second biggest debut since 2010 and surpassed only House of the Dragon. In two days she exceeded more than 10 million, and after a week, 18 million. As for Latin America, it was the greatest HBO Max debut in its history.

Font: HBO.

As for the second episode, it had 5.7 million viewers on its first night, an increase of 22% compared to the previous week.

This is how it had the highest audience growth in its second week for an original series of the HBO drama genre in its history.

Maybe HBO Max in Latin America should share the first episode of The Last of Us in Youtube; a little extra promotion would go down well with the show.

