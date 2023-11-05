Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/11/2023 – 20:57

The first day of the National High School Exam (Enem) test has ended and, for those who took the exam, now the plan is to rest and prepare for next Sunday’s tests (12). According to students, the test was tiring, with fewer graphics and comic strips and more text than previous editions. Teachers classified the difficulty level of this edition as medium.

When Cintia Oliveira, 45 years old, left the test site, her daughter, Maria Eduarda Oliveira, 24 years old, was already at the gate waiting for her. “In 2017, she was the one who came to pick me up and now I came with her”, says the daughter, who with her Enem score entered the conservation and restoration course at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). The mother, who is a seamstress, wants to use her Enem score to enter higher education. She is still deciding on her course, but intends to go into logistics.

“It wasn’t difficult, I just didn’t prepare as much as I would have liked,” says Oliveira. “I didn’t have much preparation, I get home from work late, I’m not taking classes, I look for content on the internet, so studying at home is more difficult. I thought there were a lot of issues focused on women, prejudice, indigenous issues. I found it very interesting,” she adds. Oliveira is now preparing for the second day of the exam and hopes to go to college with her daughter.

This Sunday (5), candidates resolved questions on languages ​​and human sciences, in addition to writing. Next Sunday (12), the tests will be in natural sciences and mathematics. In total, there are 180 questions, 45 from each area of ​​knowledge.

Gabrielle Gomes, 20 years old, who intends to study advertising, audiovisual or physiotherapy, took the Enem test for the second time. “I confess that I’m calm, I was very nervous, but now I’m calmer. Now we have to wait for the second phase, God willing, everything will be fine.” The student says she wasn’t able to study much, but she didn’t find the test very difficult. “I’m here for the second time, but I still see it as a test, so that next year I can improve more and take the course I want”.

Carks Suarez, 20 years old, says he was surprised by Enem essay theme: Challenges in confronting the invisibility of care work carried out by women in Brazil. “I was taken by surprise. I decided not to do it because I didn’t understand much. I think I lacked explanatory content on what I was supposed to do. I don’t think I really understood what I had to explain,” she says.

Not getting a zero grade in the essay is a prerequisite for participating in federal programs for places and scholarships in higher education. Suarez says he knows this will hurt him. Even so, he will take the second day of the test, to test his knowledge. “I’m good at numbers and chemistry questions, I think I’ll do better. Today I’m going to rest a lot, eat a little and prepare for more”, he says.

Pedro Henrique Cabral, 17 years old, also intends to rest. This was the first Enem he took. He finishes high school this year. “It was tiring, but not very difficult. I found the race easy, but I think they beat you based on tiredness. There were five questions that I couldn’t do due to tiredness,” he says.

Middle level

In the opinion of professor and author of Colégio e Sistema pH Diogo D’Ippolito, this Sunday’s test had a medium to easy difficulty level, in addition, according to him, many contents worked on throughout high school were left out of the evaluation. “I consider it to have average coverage in relation to high school topics, it did not cover all the topics covered in high school, which was to be expected. This, however, does not invalidate the relevance of the issues, with socially important themes such as racism and gender issues,” he says.

According to him, the questions were well designed and challenged students to associate the content with real life, everyday life and to think about it critically. According to the professor, the test had fewer images than previous editions of Enem.

The director of the Anglo Course, Sérgio Paganim, agrees with D’Ippolito. “It’s a test with a lot of text. There were few graphics, comic strips, images, advertising campaigns, which was once a keynote of Enem. In fact, fundamentally, we have a test with a very large number of texts, of different textual genres, but verbal and written texts, which leads to exhaustion”, he says.

The presence of texts, however, makes Enem less content-oriented. “Of course it covers some content, but reading the texts is essential to establish the relationship between current affairs, social problems and specific knowledge of the disciplines covered”.

Enem is the main gateway to higher education in Brazil, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), the University for All Program (Prouni) and the Student Financing Fund (Fies). The grade can also be used to enter universities abroad.