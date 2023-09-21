Electric cars are going to be more fun. Not just faster. That’s kind of the impression we get from BMW ///M3. The first electric M, schön!

Now that there is a whole range of electric crossovers for everyone, it is now time for the nice electric cars. And yes, they are just coming. At the IAA we saw that MG was working on two very nice things. Firstly the MG 4 XPower, a hot hatch with more than 400 hp and secondly the MG Cyberster, a (hopefully not too expensive) convertible.

The favorite of many was the BMW Neue Klasse Concept. That is BMW’s vision for the new generation of cars that should appear soon. It was striking that BMW opted for very sleek yet elegant lines. Very well chosen proportions in combination with some powerful lines. It’s clear there’s a BMW, but it’s not the reinterpretation of the E46 that the fanboys are begging for. No, this BMW looks ahead.

Frank van Meel

Today spoke @wouter with BMW ///M boss Frank van Meel. Our gray reporter was there to attend a presentation and of course to tempt him with a few spicy quotes.

BMW Motorsport must of course also switch to electric. That in itself is a great shame, because the sound and engine character are part of the experience of such a product. Fortunately, there is much more to it.

First electric M not as soon as possible

What is very nice is that BMW M is not going to focus on the fastest possible car. In times when we only put cars next to each other on the drag strips, we almost forget that it is important how a car drives. And many electric cars are so fast these days that you are out-of-sync with traffic.

The aforementioned Wouter was also able to experience this with the driving test of the rear-wheel drive BMW i4 (the eDrive40), which is actually more fun to drive than the much faster BMW i4 M50.

Just wait a little longer (until 2027)

The most important thing we want to know: when will that fully electric M come? There are a few ‘M Performance’ models (such as the i4 M50 just mentioned), but that is just a very fast i4. A BMW M is so much more than that. Even though an Audi RS or Mercedes-AMG is sometimes faster in a straight line, the BMW is often the most fun in the corners.

The first electric M model is based on the Neue class. This is scheduled for 2026. The M model usually follows a year later. Naturally, Wouter was very curious about the name of that car, but that could be very familiar. The Neue Klasse will be called i3 or 3 Series and then the M version can simply be ‘M3’. The model code of the new 3 is already known: NA0 and NA1.

Van Meel indicates that M models often come a year later and there is no reason to assume that things will be different with the new Dreier. The production code of the M version is also already known: ZA0 and possibly ZA1. This would mean that the M3 Touring would get a successor. That also corresponds with the rest of the planning, because according to the excellent information Bimmerpost the M3 is scheduled until June 2027 and the M3 Touring from October 2027.

What we know about the first electric M

What else we know about the new electric M3. The car will have four electric motors and will therefore always be an xDrive. Everything is then controlled by an electric computer – called Hand of God. So not just the ESP or the ABS, but really everything. At BMW they are not fully committed to performance in a straight line. Whether the car reaches 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds or 3.1: it doesn’t matter. For a BMW M product it is much more important that the car is fun to drive.

Oh, and keep driving. There are various electric sports sedans that can deliver extreme performance. The big problem is that it only lasts for a short time. If the engine or battery overheats, the computer will intervene and you will still have little power. With the electric BMW M models, it must be arranged in such a way that you can in principle always claim the power and torque.

In short, cars are becoming cleaner, more efficient and more sustainable, but fortunately they also think about driving pleasure!

