After long months of decline, November was a statistical oasis for the president Alberto Fernandez and the Front of All. Not only did his image improve, but there was also a slight upturn in the numbers for the 2021 elections. But the relief was temporary, in both senses, and the first electoral poll of the year shows another fall of the ruling party. With a peculiarity: the fall occurs in the middle of a strong anti-crack climate.

The study that reveals this scenario, and that advances Clarion This Sunday is from Synopsis, a consulting firm created in 2015. The firm, led by political scientist Lucas Romero, does a monthly monitoring of political, economic and social variables, and since last july also incorporated the electoral panorama. The PASO are scheduled for the second Sunday in August.

Its latest survey, national in scope, included a survey of 1,393 cases, surveyed between January 8 and 10. Results are presented with +/- 2.7% margin of error.

With the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis as a backdrop, the general context is not good for the Government. That improvement mentioned in November was temporary and December and January -at least in the numbers of Synopsis– they brought bad news for the ruling party in terms of public opinion.

The management image de Fernández combines today 58.6% negative opinions and only 30.1% positive. In April, the President’s peak of popularity, the ratio was + 64.3% and – 17.4%.

The expectations on the country’s situation for a year from now they also got worse: 58.7% predict that it will be “worse”, against 27% who expect something “better”.

Also the criticism of measures to combat the pandemic. In this case, the social mood swing is overwhelming: it went from a ceiling of 78.3% in favor and 4.3% against at the end of March 2020, to -58.3% and + 25% in January 2021.

Something similar happened with President image. In March 2020 it had a positive balance of 40 points (+ 59.1% and – 19.1%) and it went to a negative one in January 2021 of – 23.6 (- 54.3% and + 30.7%).

All these variables, of course, had their impact on the electoral figures, which the consulting firm has been measuring with a basic question: “If today were the legislative elections of 2021, which political force would you vote for? The ruling party or another political force?”.

National Synopsis Survey. He took over the electoral scene at the national level between January 8 and 10.

In July 2020, first index of that thermometer, he ruling party had 38.6%, against 46.3% of “another political force” and the rest of the undecided. While it was below, that floor of Everyone’s Front was more than interesting, thinking that legislative elections are usually won with about 40 points or a little more and that the opposition would surely be dispersed in several options.

But since then – except in the aforementioned November – the curve of support for the Government has been falling. And in January of this year it hit a floor of 31.2%, against 58.5% of “another political force.” The gap, which was 7.7 points in July, has now grown to 27.3%.

Can you already celebrate Together for Change, the main opposition alliance? No, because another part of the study warns about the tiredness of the crack in society. And when specifically asked about the political forces they would vote for, “a space that does not identify with Cristina or Macri” wins, with 43.6%.

The poles of polarization are relatively even, above 20 points: “A space identified with Cristina” brings together 22.5% and “a space identified with Macri”, 26.5%. The undecided ones complete.

The political scientist Lucas Romero analyzes it like this:

. “We were not surprised that the beginning of the year is a start with deteriorating expectations. Usually January is a very bad month for expectationsBecause people who had a lot of expectations in the previous year see that this was not fulfilled, that seasonally always tends to depress expectations. I think in this case It also hits the fact that we once again have the issue with the virus on the agendaNot because it has disappeared, but November and December were months where things were going down, it seemed that we were going to have a quiet summer and the second wave hit us “.

– “That obviously also hit expectations, that punishes more than the image of the Government, the image of Alberto Fernández and I think in this context, the deterioration in electoral support is also explained, this trend that we have been seeing decline in recent months and that we are seeing in this January record at the lowest levels “.

The Synopsis poll showed a strong anti-crack climate and rejection of the figures of Macri and Cristina. Photo ARGRA.

– “Anyway, you always have to take these numbers with tweezers, I always clarify this point, which is not a minor point that requires clarification: we are asking a question to the entire population, even to those who tell you that they did not vote and that they may not vote in 2021, with which the Government could be a little bit above that level. In fact, if we look at it from the side of past vote and future vote, the level of disenchanted in this January study grows to 22.4%, with which if you do a calculation on that the Government could be taking out 36%, 37%, in relation to what the 2019 election had been “.

– “That is to say, it is not a catastrophic scenario for the government. It seems to me that he is paying the costs of an economic situation that is not completely reversed, of a health situation that ended up being a liability for the Government and not an asset, and a general combination of factors that generate a climate of social bad humor throughout the situation that is being lived and that obviously affects the image of the Government “.

– “And the clarification, which we corroborate in previous studies, that that 58% opposition vote trend when you open it there you see everything: left vote, right vote, libertarian vote, Peronist vote, radical vote, PRO vote. There is a very heterogeneous thing there, which is going to be accommodated according to the offer: if the offer is very fragmented, all of that will probably fragment; but if the offer is relatively unified, there will be a more competitive and more powerful opposition. “

