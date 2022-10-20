Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

Iran’s supreme leader brutally suppresses protests following Mahsa Amini’s death. But there seems to be resistance within the management team. News ticker.

Tehran – Iran is experiencing turbulent times: Since the 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini was apparently tortured to death by the Iranian moral police because she did not wear a headscarf, the protests against the regime have not stopped. But the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, does not want to make any concessions on the hijab requirement for Iranian women and is brutally suppressing the protests.

However, cracks within the Iranian leadership seem to be showing. This shot comes with an analysis of the Institute for the Study of Law (ISW) and the US think tank “Critical Threats Project”. The Iranian ex-commander Hossein Alaei has now expressed sympathy for some of the protesters’ demands and has suggested that the moral police be abolished, it is said. Some moderate and progressive Iranian politicians followed his example and in turn proposed reforms to accommodate the demonstrators.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at a meeting with members of the country’s political elite. © KHAMENEI.IR/AFP

Iran protests: supreme leader with tough position – resistance programmed within the regime?

However, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has so far shown no willingness to comply with calls for easing the hijab requirement. Instead, in his recent speeches, he took a very tough stance on the protesters. The analysts are certain that not all members of the regime would follow this line in the long term.

Ex-General Alaei, who is now calling for the abolition of the vice squad, attracted attention as early as 2012 through statements critical of the government, it is said. At that time he criticized Khamenei for his suppression of the green movement in Iran, but was then silenced by a home visit by the military.

Iran protests: regime relies on sophisticated surveillance techniques – role model: China

The analysis also states that Iran is now relying on the state-of-the-art techniques of the surveillance state. According to a report by Wall Street Journal The regime uses drones and surveillance cameras to monitor the current protests, as well as data from delivery services to identify and track protesters.

Iran is emulating China’s example here. The regime uses artificial intelligence, facial recognition and the national intranet to monitor dissidents and maintain control. (smu)