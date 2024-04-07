Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 23:40

The first edition of the Brazilian University Games (JUBs) ended with a positive result, said the president of the Brazilian Confederation of University Sports (CBDU), Luciano Cabral. The event was held in the city of Recife, between April 1st and 6th, and brought together more than a thousand athletes from 33 educational institutions across the country.

“We had a significant increase in the participation of JUBs. We have already started the sports calendar very well. CBDU always works to make each year a better season than the previous one. This season, this first block, already shows that this season will be even better than previous seasons”, celebrated Luciano.

Related news:

Among the 1048 student athletes, 353 were women in the JUBs of football, fut 7, rugby 7 and x2 (a new modality that brings together only two outfield players and a goalkeeper). For the second year in a row, actions were taken to increase female participation in the competition. Luciano says that there has been an increase in the number of female teams in the competition.

“We have practically triple the number of teams than we had in editions prior to this policy. And the girls are very happy, right? They want to play football, they want to belong to this universe of university sports: to play, compete, travel with a sport that they like. Now they can play football, seven-a-side football, they can choose where they want to be, and this is a role not only for the CBDU, but one that we must all support. A woman should be where she wants to be”, he added.

Another reason for celebration was the debut of x2 in the JUBs. The sport, which is played on a society football field, has two outfield players on each team and a goalkeeper. Each team also has a reserve player. The match takes place in two 10-minute halves, with a one-minute break. “It was a debut in style and one that opens doors to other modalities”, added Luciano. According to the director, x1 should be included in next season's program. Furthermore, x1 in basketball, a sport in which two players face each other individually, will be part of the JUBs edition that will be held in October in Brasília.

The 2024 CBDU sporting events calendar is just beginning. “We will have national and international events. The next one is one in which we place a lot of affection, JUBs Atléticas”, says Luciano. The event will be held between May 29th and June 2nd in Natal (Rio Grande do Norte) with 15 modalities in dispute: 3×3 basketball, basketball, beach tennis, tug of war, cheerleading, drum challenge, 7-a-side football, futsal, handball, swimming, tennis, table tennis, mixed 4×4 volleyball, beach volleyball and chess. “I think this is already emerging as one of the biggest events in our system”, says the president of CBDU.

“It will be a very busy year, an Olympic year. Everyone is involved with this issue of the Olympic Games, rooting for Brazil, rooting for our athletes, and rooting a little more for the Olympic athletes who are also university students”, says Luciano. In September, the Praia University World Cup will be held in Rio de Janeiro, the city that will host the JUBs de Praia a month earlier. The biggest stage of the JUBs in 2024 will be held in October. The venue will be Brasília and the event will feature 32 modalities, which will see the participation of more than 5 thousand participants including athletes, coaches, referees and other professionals.