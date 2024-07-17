The time has come to present the annual sports game by Electronic Arts, we talk about EA Sports FC 25a game that has integrated new characters into its cover, betting on the new generations of athletes but at the same time with classic touches so as not to forget the legacy. And to celebrate the imminent launch, the first trailer has been released on the social network par excellence for uploading material.

In the video you can only see some cinematics, without any presentation of the gameplay or the new movements or mechanics that this installment may have. However, the visual improvement is very noticeable, implying that little by little they are going to move to the new generation of consoles.

You can see it here:

Here is the description that says EA:

Discover more ways to win for your club in EA SPORTS FC™ 25. Team up with your teammates in your favorite modes with the new 5v5 Rush and lead your club to victory thanks to more realistic tactical control than ever with FC IQ, Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition by August 20 to get an untradeable Football Ultimate Team™ Hero item in EA SPORTS FC™ 25 with an enhanced Ultimate version releasing in November. You’ll also receive an untradeable FC 24 Ultimate Team™ Hero or ICON player item from the Greats of Sport campaign.

As for the release date, it will arrive on September 27 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube