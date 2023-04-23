UpdateThe first Dutch people have been evacuated from Sudan. It concerns ‘a handful’ of people, reports Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra. The group is on its way to Jordan with a French aircraft.

They had to travel on their own to an airport outside the capital Khartoum. Hoekstra hopes that later today more Dutch people can leave for Jordan and that Dutch aircraft can then also be deployed. He speaks of a ‘very complex operation’ that the Netherlands is carrying out together with the French and the Germans. According to French media, a second evacuation flight is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the next one will not take place until Monday morning because it gets dark in the African country at 6 p.m., with all the associated risks.

According to Hoekstra, a number of Dutch people are on their way in a UN convoy to the port city of Port Sudan, more than 800 kilometers by road to the northeast. More than 150 Dutch citizens as well as ‘sent and local embassy staff’ have indicated that they want to be evacuated. The Netherlands also helps core family members of evacuees, including those of a different nationality. ‘Individual persons with a permit for lawful residence in the Netherlands are also eligible. Where possible, the Netherlands and other EU member states evacuate each other’s nationals,’ Hoekstra wrote in a letter to the House.

The evacuees were informed on Sunday morning about the place and time of collection. They were asked to keep the information secret because otherwise the operation could be jeopardized. The ministry already briefed them about the preparations yesterday.

According to Defense Minister Ollongren, two transport aircraft with Dutch marines have been 'pre-positioned' in Jordan. The aircraft may be deployed after consultation with Americans, British, Germans and French. "It is dangerous, chaotic and violent in Sudan, but we are doing everything we can to get the Dutch out," she said. WNL on Sunday. According to her, it concerns six embassy employees and 100 to 150 citizens.

EU countries

France reported this morning that it had launched a “rapid evacuation operation” for nationals and diplomatic personnel, including other EU residents and those from “allied partner countries”. According to the AFP news agency, dozens of UN vehicles and buses left Khartoum for the port city of Port Sudan, more than 800 kilometers by road to the northeast. Nothing was known about the passengers.

A convoy with Frenchmen is said to have been attacked by warring Sudanese parties. The army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused each other. Both said one Frenchman was injured. The French foreign ministry declined to comment.

Germany said it wanted to remove ‘as many nationals as possible’ and, if possible, also nationals from the EU and other countries. Spain on Sunday morning reinforced the troops of six military aircraft standing by in Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa. This for possible ground support in the evacuation of about 80 Spaniards, other Europeans and South Americans.

Italy is seeking to evacuate some 140 nationals from Sudan on Sunday, including diplomatic representatives from the Vatican, and about 60 Swiss. They were to assemble at noon at the Italian embassy in Khartoum. The Swedish parliament on Sunday morning authorized the sending of up to 400 soldiers for an evacuation mission of Sweden and other foreigners.

In Djibouti, planes from Italy, Britain and Canada, among others, were waiting for the green light to fly to Khartoum, a source in the African country told Reuters news agency.

This drone image, taken Sunday from Omdurman, shows black smoke rising over Khartoum across the Nile. © REUTERS



UK and US

British diplomats and their families have already been evacuated from Sudan, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reported on Twitter early this afternoon. According to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, more than 1,200 military personnel were involved in organizing and conducting the operation.

More than a hundred US commandos evacuated all US government personnel from Sudan on Saturday and a small group of diplomatic personnel from other countries. President Joe Biden and military officials announced this late at night. Media talked about 70 Americans.

The operation, which began at 3 p.m., was carried out with six US aircraft, including three Chinook transport helicopters. They took off from an American base in Djibouti and flew to Khartoum in three hours after a refueling stop in Ethiopia. The aircraft left after an hour. The commandos were not fired upon by the warring parties in Sudan during the evacuation operation, said Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, director of operations for the army’s general staff.

The evacuation of all US government personnel from the embassy in Khartoum lasted barely an hour and was carried out using six US aircraft, including three MH-47 Chinook transport helicopters. ©AFP



By boat

Saudi Arabia was the first to carry out an evacuation operation from the port city yesterday. Five naval ships brought 91 Saudi citizens and 66 nationals from twelve friendly countries (Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso) to Jeddah.

Risk consultancy Proximities from Leusden evacuated 22 foreign employees of a Dutch company in Port Sudan on Saturday. They were taken by boat to a ship waiting outside Sudanese territorial waters.

The first evacuees were welcomed on arrival in Jeddah with a rose and sweet treats on the occasion of Eid. ©AFP



Warring factions

Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, also head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, agreed on Saturday to allow evacuations of foreigners. The chief of the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti – had previously promised to partially open airports for evacuations.

At the same time, shelling and air raids resounded in Khartoum. This despite promises by the two warring parties to respect a three-day truce – on the occasion of the Islamic Eid, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Heavy fighting has been raging in Sudan for a week. According to the UN World Health Organization, more than 420 people have been killed and 3,700 injured. At the center is a power struggle between the leaders of the army and the RSF. The paramilitary forces must integrate into the army as part of the transition to a democracy with civilian government. The big question is who should lead the combined force and who is therefore the real boss in the country.

