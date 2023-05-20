It is the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that the United States has placed a Dutchman on a sanctions list. Entrepreneur Edwin Onno van Ingen (58) from Hillegom reacts indignantly: ,,I am portrayed as someone who supplies nuclear weapons to Russia. This needs to be rectified.”
Natasja the Great
Latest update:
5:52 pm
