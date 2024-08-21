The Chinese drone manufacturer DJI has reached a historic milestone: the first delivery via drone on Mount Everest. In this innovative test, a drone carried three oxygen cylinders and 1.5 kg of food from the base camp to Camp 1, located at an altitude of 6,000 meters. After delivery, the drone returned loaded with garbage.

This experiment represents a significant change in the logistics of high-altitude expeditions. Traditionallytransporting essential supplies such as oxygen and food requires considerable efforts on the part of the climbers, increasing the risks and the time necessary for the shipments. Using drones could reduce significantly these risks, offering a more Safe and fast to support climbers.

How DJI Technology Works

DJI drones are known for their reliability and precisionand this test demonstrated their ability to operate in extreme conditions. The drone used was able to navigate in a environment hostile, characterized by cold and low temperatures pressure atmospheric, completing the mission without problems.

The Future of High Altitude Expeditions Like Mount Everest

This technological innovation could mark the beginning of a new era for mountaineering expeditions. The use of drones could become a common practice, not only on Everest, but also on other high altitude mountains, improving the safety and shipping efficiency.

