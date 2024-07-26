Paris (AFP)

Iraqi judoka Sajjad Ghanem has become the first doping case at the Paris Olympics, even before they officially open, after the International Testing Agency (ITA) temporarily suspended him following an examination, according to what it announced.

The independent agency, which operates under the umbrella of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and runs the anti-doping programme at the Paris Olympics on behalf of the International Olympic Committee, reported that Ghanem’s analytical results showed the presence of metandienone and boldenone, which are classified as anabolic androgenic stimulants according to WADA’s list of prohibited substances.

The ITA said the sample was taken from the 28-year-old out of competition under the supervision of the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday in Paris, and WADA was informed of the result.

“The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the case is resolved, in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” she said, adding, “This means that the athlete is prohibited from competing, training, coaching or participating in any activity during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

She pointed out that “the athlete has the right to appeal the temporary suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport – Anti-Doping Division, and the athlete also has the right to request a sample analysis.”

In a statement to Agence France-Presse, the director of the Iraqi mission, Herda Raouf, confirmed that the ITA informed them of the presence of banned substances in the sample taken from Ghanem, who will undergo an investigation session with his coach on Saturday by the committee concerned with testing doping, according to what he reported.

He pointed out that Ghanem had previously undergone surgery, for which he may have taken some kind of medication.

Ghanem is the only judoka from Iraq participating in the Paris Olympics, and was supposed to face Uzbek Sharafuddin Boltaboyev on Tuesday in the -81kg qualifiers.