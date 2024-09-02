First donation of 400 thousand euros for Chiara Ferragni

After the agreement with the Antitrust signed last July, Chiara Ferragni donated the first 400 thousand euros to the social enterprise “I Bambini delle Fate”.

The communication came through a story published on profile Instagram of the influencer in which the digital entrepreneur informed followers that special sections dedicated to “Charitable Activities” have been created on the websites of her companies.

“The companies TBS Crew Srl and Fenice Srl – we read in the post – announce that they have created, within their respective websites, an information section ‘Charitable Activities’ exclusively dedicated to examining the details of all the initiatives with charitable purposes that they may carry out. This section will be updated with the information received from the recipients on the trends and results achieved with these initiatives”.

The post then points out that on August 28th the first payment was made to the social enterprise “I Bambini delle Fate”.

By clicking on the posted link, in fact, we read that “The companies TBS Crew Srl and Fenice Srl communicate that, on 28 August 2024, within the scope of the commitments presented by them in the “Easter eggs/Chiara Ferragni” proceeding and accepted by the Competition and Market Authority with a provision notified on 5 July 2024 to which reference is made, the first payment was made – totalling 400,000.00 euros – of the three donations planned in favour of the social enterprise ‘I Bambini delle Fate'”.

The donation is the result of an agreement signed between Chiara Ferragni and the Antitrust. The influencer renounced the cancellation of the sanctions, which amounted to a total of approximately one million euros, thus avoiding a further sanction on another proceeding that had been opened against the influencer, the one relating to Easter eggs.