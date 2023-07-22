Cañeros seek national unification.

The unification of a single organization of the country’s cane producers is being managed in the Mexico City. It is considered feasible to achieve it, due to the good dispositions shown for it, the leaders of the three groups that exist in Mexico, which have formed a coalition of sugarcane producers as a first step towards unification. This same week, the leaders of the three sugarcane groups that exist at the national level will meet with President Echeverría.

Demand Egypt join Libya

Cairo. More than 20,000 Libyans began a motorized march on Cairo to demand that Libya and Egypt fully unite from September 1st. Participants in the official-backed demonstration have been ordered to smash any barriers between the two countries when they reach the border with Egypt, some 1,500 kilometers away from the caravan’s starting point near Tripoli. The demonstrations will reach the pyramids of Egypt and from there they will march to the offices of Anwar Sadat.

Silty sewers, endless problem.

60 percent of the city’s storm drain culverts have been cleared, a problem that will never end due to the geographic situation where Los Mochis is located, says the manager of Japama, Armando Ordorica. In addition, the city’s storm sewer will be in constant trouble until it is separated from the sanitary sewer, which causes the sewers to be constantly clogged. Another factor is that the registers are full of garbage and covered with dirt.

First direct flight to Cuba.

The United States resumed direct air service to Cuba after a two-year suspension, with a chartered Boeing flight carrying 203 passengers from Miami to Havana. The passengers applauded when the plane landed on Cuban soil. Hundreds of people gathered at the airport to welcome their relatives and many of them had not seen each other since direct flights were cancelled. Passengers rushed through Customs with boxes of medicines and other items.

The 45-minute flight was the first non-stop commercial flight between Miami and José Martí airport since 1996, when President Bill Clinton canceled direct flights to punish the Cuban government for shooting down two unarmed civilian planes.

Members of a group of anti-Castro exiles, Brothers to the Rescue, who were dedicated to the search for refugees in international waters, traveled in these planes. Cuban military planes shot them down and the four occupants perished. Clinton lifted the ban on direct flights to Cuba in March, after the visit to the island of Pope Juan Pablo II. One of the passengers said that it was not going to be easy to get from the United States, where there was everything, to Cuba, where practically everything was lacking.

