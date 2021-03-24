Bringing games to the big screen is becoming a trend. In the case of Netflix, we have been able to verify this with The Witcher series, one of the most successful on the platform. But among many other series related to video games, a few months ago we learned that Assassin’s Creed will also have an action series, but this won’t be the only Ubisoft game to hit Netflix, as Splinter Cell will land from the hand of the writer of John Wick in the form of animation.
Although, the Splinter Cell series on Netflix could be one of the animated projects with the most projection. Since its announcement last summer we have had little information, but now, thanks to an interview via Collider, screenwriter Derek Kolstad has revealed the first details on the duration and premiere of the Splinter Cell series on Netflix.
It will probably take about two years to make. Probably not, it will be about 18 months. These things, from the moment of conception until they are executed, usually take between 18 months and two years. My work may be completed in just six months with the other scriptwriters. I like the idea of 20 to 30 minute episodes.
Derek Kolstad also added at the story level the idea is to make these 8/16 episodes represent a full season. Each season wants it to be autonomous, outside of the evolution of the main character. Also, the writer would like to follow two different timelines.
