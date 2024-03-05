It seems like a joke, but it's been a decade since Naughty Dog has only released games related to the franchise. The Last of Us, well in 2013 The original arrived, which has been released a couple more times in the form of a remaster for consoles PS4 and PS5; and then move on to the sequel released in the 2020. However, it has been said that the studio is already working on its next great work, which they have given small details about what it has taken to shape it in recent months.

Through a new interview with the rapper known as Logic, Neil Druckmann, director of the development studio has made some interesting comments about the next game, adding that it is one of the most ambitious projects they have worked on. To this he adds that it has been an extremely difficult process, but that the work continues and they would be providing new information about the work in the coming months, although they do not say exactly the exact year in which they will carry it out.

Neil Druckmann talks about Naughty Dog's Next Game which is really ambitious and parts of it are hard to make! pic.twitter.com/IqY2KEI1Gb — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) March 1, 2024

Working on this new game is really ambitious, some parts are very difficult, but I have really given up knowing that it will be very difficult, knowing that it will stress out the team members.

Here is a description of the development studio:

Naughty Dog is a renowned video game development studio based in Santa Monica, California. Founded in 1984 by Andy Gavin and Jason Rubin, the studio has earned a reputation for creating some of the most popular and acclaimed franchises in the video game industry. The studio is known for its commitment to quality, innovation and narrative in its games. Their focus on production excellence has made each game release a major event in the video game industry. With a strong reputation and a loyal fan base, Naughty Dog continues to be one of the most influential and respected studios in the world of video games.

They still need to confirm the video game they are working on. And it will surely not be this year, given that they confirmed zero releases from the studios of PlayStation for this year.

Via: PSU

Editor's note: For now it is a mystery what kind of story they are working on, and the good thing is that for now we know that it is not The Last of Us. Then we'll have to wait until they have something to say, which will likely be at a live event later in the year.