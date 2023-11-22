During Star Wars Celebrations this year, one of the biggest announcements was a new film starring Daisy Ridley, in which she would reprise the role of Rey for a film that takes place 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, something that not only surprised the fans, but the actress herself. Thus, Ridley has revealed that this project is not what she expected.

In a chat with Collider, Ridley has revealed that he has a general knowledge of the next Star Wars movie, But he hasn’t had a chance to read the script yet.. However, taking into account everything she knows about this project so far, she is excited, but surprised by this direction. This is what she said about it:

“I am very excited. The story is really great. I’m waiting to read a script because obviously I don’t have any more updates. “It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.”

As of now, this movie does not have a name, but it will take place 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, where we will see Rey trying to rebuild the Jedi order. At the moment it is unknown if this film will be the beginning of a new trilogy, or if it is just an adventure focused on closing the story of this character forever.

Along with his excitement about returning to this universe far, far away, Ridley also revealed that his participation in the new Star Wars movie was a surprise, as Disney and Lucasfilms approached her about this project shortly before Star Wars Celebrations in April of this year. This is what she commented:

“I was dying of nerves before going on stage, because no one knew I was going to go to that. Nobody knew I was going to Celebration, a bar like [la presidenta de Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. He was so nervous. Oh Lord”.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who also directed the series Ms. Marvel for Disney+, will be in charge of directing this new film. Outside of this information, there are no further details about the production, and considering that its reveal took place this year, it is very likely that we will have to wait a while before seeing this finished vision in theaters.

Along with the Rey movie, the next major Star Wars film production will be directed by Dave Filoni, which, it is speculated, would put an end to the narrative that we have seen in his productions, such as The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. However, these are not the only works in development, as James Mangold, Taika Waititi, and more filmmakers are doing everything they can to offer a new vision to the Star Wars universe.

Let us remember that after the acquisition of Lucasfilm, Disney began releasing one Star Wars film a year. Not only did the sequel trilogy finally become a reality, but they also gave us spin-offs like RogueOne. However, the lack of clear direction spoiled fans’ expectations, and The Rise of Skywalker It did not have a positive reception from the public and critics.

Since then, Lucasfilms has focused on expanding the Star Wars canon through series for Disney+, which, despite their setbacks, have had a positive reception. However, Many fans hope that the next film in this universe will be able to remove the bad taste that it left in their mouths. The Rise of Skywalker.

Editor’s Note:

I hope the next Star Wars movie is good. Although the quality of the films is questionable, no one can deny that Daisy Ridley’s performance was bad. What’s more, she and her character are some of the best elements of this new trilogy, and I hope that the next film is not the last time we see Rey in this universe.

Via: Collider