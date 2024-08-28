Two years ago one of the best films of the Predator saga came out, which is called Preyplacing this mythical sci-fi monster in a world of the past where he is defeated by the person who would least be a danger to him. And with the success in between, two more filmings were confirmed to continue with the brand, although a lot of time went by without anything being known about it, but it seems that new information has been distributed on social networks.

The film would be called Predator: Badlands and its leak relates to an ongoing production in New Zealand, under the code name “Backpack”. According to the page that distributed the information, the project is being produced by 20th Century Studios, with Dan Trachtenberg as director, and explicitly mentions the title already written, implying that it is connected to the Predator saga

The initial synopsis reveals that the story will revolve around two main plot lines that explore the relationship between two sisters, Thia and Tessa, whose connection is challenged as they take divergent paths in life. The casting call is seeking an actress to play both characters, with an age range between 20 and 40 years old. Thia is described as someone who has spent much of her life in a laboratory and is now embarking on her first big adventure in the outside world. On the other hand, Tessa is characterized by a militant intensity in the pursuit of her goals.

Production is said to be scheduled to take place in New Zealand between June and September 2024. The casting also specifies that the lead actress must be 5’8″ or shorter, willing to train for intense action scenes, and comfortable using prosthetics and makeup. All of this information is just preliminary, so aspects of the script could be changed in the end.

For now, we will have to wait for official data from FOX.

Via: AVPGalaxy

Author’s note: The Prey movie was very good, so many of us are expecting great things from the franchise. It’s great to live in an era where classic sagas are revived with excellent productions.