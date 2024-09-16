Vince Zampella has officially confirmed the first details about the upcoming game, stating that it will be a modern 64-player shooter. In a recent interview he talked about the game’s approach, highlighting that it will be a return to the franchise’s roots, similar to the popular Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4which represent the pinnacle of it, according to the executive.

The new title will bring back 64-player maps and reintroduce the classic class system, elements that were fundamental in the most beloved installments of the saga. Although Zampella did not give a precise date, the game is expected to be ready for a 2025 release, aligning with previous reports gathered from media outlets.

Additionally, a new free Battle Royale experience is in the works as mentioned. This mode will include a traditional version of Battle Royale and another called “Gauntlet,” where teams will compete in objective-based challenges, with the lowest-scoring teams being progressively eliminated. Zampella He stressed that the objective is to recover the essence of Battlefieldoffering players an experience that takes them back to the most memorable moments of the series.

At the moment this is all that is known regarding the reboot of the franchise, and keeping in mind that Call of Duty has decreased in users, it could be the perfect opportunity for competition.

Via: Insider Gaming