Although Activision remains silent, multiple reports have spoken about the future of Call of Duty, and what could happen this year. Although it had originally been mentioned that the series would take a break in 2023, it was later assured that an expansion was planned for Modern Warfare II. Now, a new report has pointed out that we would see a completely new game later this year.

According to information from Bloomberg, Sledgehammer would be working on a sequel to Modern Warfare II, but it would not be a third numerical installment. Instead, this title would have the goal of expanding on the mechanics and game modes that were introduced last year. In this way, content that we saw in 2022 would be present in the 2023 game.

Originally, it was planned to provide more support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but this has changed. It is so that the developers of Sledgehammer are concerned about this new direction, although it is also mentioned that they will be supervised by Infinity Ward. For its part, there is no official statement from Activision and, considering the purchase of Microsoft, it is likely that it will be some time before we have clear information.

Remember that every year a new team takes control of Call of Duty, and each has its own sub-series. Infinity Ward is in charge of Modern Warfare, Treyarch is in control of Black Ops, and Sledgehammer is usually dedicated to World War II installments, as it was Vanguard at the time.

This should be a year of reevaluation and transition for Call of Duty. However, considering how much money each installment manages to rake in, it also makes sense that Activision has no intention of stopping the production chain.

Via: Bloomberg