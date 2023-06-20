As is well known, the franchise of resident Evil At the moment it does not have any type of announced continuation, this after the expansion of Village What does the end of the family mean? winters. However, in recent times some leaks have emerged that could lead us to the next great stellar number in the saga.

As mentioned by a user of Twitter known as chris marxthe next installment of the franchise would be planned to reach the consoles and computer at some point in the 2024. That means, that the revelation of it would be planned this year by Capcomin turn, is said to chris redfield will return to the role of the star character.

It will still be a horror game. The camera mode is yet to be confirmed, but there is a possibility that players may have the option to choose between third-person and first-person perspectives. I expect it to release later in 2024, Capcom should start talking this year. —Chris Marx (@MarxxChris) June 18, 2023

It is worth mentioning that this leaker does not have many weapons in his favor, since this is one of the first times he has spoken about rumors with the franchise Resident Evil. So, the fans of it should take these words as simple rumors, because Capcom for now he has other occupations to attend to.

via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is obvious that another installment of the saga will come out one day, although 2024 seems very soon to me, and we must remember that between 6 and 7 there was a waiting time of 5 years. So it may be that they just keep releasing spin offs.