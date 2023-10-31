These years for the Resident Evil franchise have been glorious, since basically a game has been launched annually that sells millions and millions, a strategy that has worked since 2017 with VII and has continued the tradition until this 2023 with the remake of 4. And now that a little more than a year has passed without knowing what happened to the family wintersit is time to know what the definitive closure of this arc will be.

As mentioned by a leaker who calls himself Dusk Golemthis game represents the evolution of the franchise once again, but it will also conclude what began with the seventh game in which Ethan has been the protagonist. How her daughter has been playable in the DLC of Villageit is very likely that she will be the one who participates as the main avatar in the story that Capcom has prepared, but it is also mentioned that it is not such a direct sequel.

Here what was mentioned:

I don’t think it’s as direct a sequel as RE8 was to RE7, but the plots of RE8 and RE9 were planned together to help lead to a sort of final chapter of the current “arc” of the series.

Among other details, it is mentioned that Resident Evil 9 will be the game that uses the largest budget Capcom until now, specifically in its own franchise. Added to this is the fact that it is the title with the longest time in development, since they began creating it in 2018 and at least it will reach consoles and PC in 2025time that can be extended further depending on development.

On the other hand, it is not known if after this game there will be a reboot of the saga or if they will continue but with more characters integrated into the story.

Via: Dusk Golem

Editor’s note: It is evident that they already have to continue thinking about the next game, after all it is the saga that gives Capcom the most money along with Monster Hunter. Of course, they have a great responsibility to finish this new arc in question.