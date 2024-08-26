This year many films have been released in theaters, and in the field of animation none has stood out more than Inside Out 2 of Pixarwhich soon became a box office success, becoming the highest grossing film in the history of the 3D studio. With that in mind, they were not going to lose the popularity of the franchise, which is why there is already a series in production, as well as the third part that is in the stages of being confirmed.

Recently, Pete Docter creative director of Pixarand a hugely important figure in the company, spoke to Fandango about the ideas they are thinking about for the third installment, which could add a major time jump with the story’s main character.

Here is what was mentioned:

We’re in the same place we were after Inside Out. We were like, “Okay, if we were going to do something, what would it be?” And we’re just thinking of ideas. Who knows? I’d love for it to feel like of this vast world we only see like three percent and the rest is still out there. So there’s a lot to explore, a lot of things that we played with in the first movie or the second movie that didn’t work for story reasons—they didn’t fit thematically—so we have a lot to experiment with.

This is the description of the saga:

The Inside Out saga is a series of animated films produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures. The first film, titled Inside Out, was released in 2015. It was directed by Pete Docter and Ronnie del Carmen. The story of Inside Out centers on the emotions that live inside the mind of a young girl named Riley. The main emotions—Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust—are personified as characters who control her reactions and decisions from a control center in her brain. The film explores how these emotions interact and influence Riley’s behavior as she faces major life changes, such as a move to a new city. The film was praised for its originality, emotional depth, and the way it accessiblely portrays complex concepts about the human mind. It was also a commercial success and won several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

There is no date for now. Inside Out 2 comes to streaming.

Author’s note: The hype for the franchise has begun to build, and the hype will surely not subside as it is still a while away from its release on Blu Ray and streaming.