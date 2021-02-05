Dead by daylight he’s taken a few weeks off. After finishing the last Rift, the Behavior Interactive video game has been preparing news. News that will land next week. In that sense, now the First details of Dead by Daylight’s Chinese New Year event, one of the great classics of the asymmetric multiplayer horror title. Now the Canadian company has confirmed that it will be on Thursday, February 11th, when the Lunar New Year event comes to his work, this time under the title of The Gilded Stampede (which would come to mean something like The Golden Stampede).

This is the only official information that Behavior has offered so far, but the leaks have already revealed so many others. As you can see in the image that you will find behind these lines, the Harpooner and the Specter will receive their own skin thematic. Other leaks suggest that there will be three new skins introduced with this event, so the third has not yet revealed its appearance. Dataminers have explored the game code and found that this Chinese New Year event will feature additional points thanks to the generators and special hooks, a common sight at big Dead by Daylight events.

At the moment we do not know if the skins of The Gilded Stampede can be achieved by progressing in the event itself or can only be acquired through aura cells. The only thing that is clear is that it will be on February 11 when the Lunar New Year begins, just two days after landing the patch that will add a New Volume of The Archives, a new Rift and important news such as the graphic update of two new maps (Crotus Prenn and The Game) or the clown rework.