Although the public still has a bad taste in their mouths about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, it seems that the Activision machine does not stop, and the rumors of the next title in the series have begun. On this occasion, It seems that the next chapter in the franchise will take us to the Gulf War.

In accordance with Insider Gaming and Windows Central, 2024’s Call of Duty will be part of the Black Ops sub-series. Originally, rumors about the Gulf War first originated in 2022, following leaks from Call of Duty Mobile which revealed the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk, a retired American attack aircraft introduced in October 1983.

Although at the moment there is no official information from Activision, The next Call of Duty game would be named after Black Ops: Gulf Warand would reach both current and past generation consoles, something that may disappoint more than one, at some point in 2024. On this occasion, history will give a great focus to CIA agents in this historic event.

Along with this, Windows Central has pointed out that those who decide to pre-order this title will have the opportunity to access the campaign weeks before its formal launch. This is not something new for the series, since Modern Warfare III had a week-long early access for his story. However, in the case Black Ops: Gulf Warthere is talk of much more time.

And if that was not enough, CharlieINTELCall of Duty insider, has pointed out that Black Ops: Gulf War It would be the first game in the entire series to have a four-year development period., thus surpassing the three-year standard we have seen for some time. Considering that Modern Warfare III was developed in a year and a half and with crunch, this means that not only was the next Call of Duty experience created under a better working situation, but it has the potential to meet fans’ expectations.

Considering that each new Call of Duty is revealed in the middle of the year, to go on sale during its last months, There is still a long way to go before Activision, or in this case Xbox, decide to reveal the next chapter in this controversial series. On related topics, you can check our review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III here. Likewise, this new title is the worst rated in the series.

Editor’s Note:

Call of Duty deserves a break, and fans deserve a good game in the series. While the four-year development period sounds positive for this new installment, this is no guarantee that this title will be worth it, especially after all the low points the property has hit in recent years.

Via: Windows Central