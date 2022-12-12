During The Game Awards last week, FromSoftware surprised us by revealing that Armored Core will return with a new delivery number. Although the details of the setxo title were a mystery at the time, Hidetaka Miyazaki has shared some interesting new information.

Through a new interview with IGN, Miyazaki revealed that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon It will be set on a remote planet called Rubicon 3, a world where companies and organizations fight over a “mysterious new substance.” On the other hand, it has been revealed that Masaru Yamamura, who previously served as lead designer for sekirowill be in charge of the concept of this installment.

Like its predecessors, Armored Core VI It will be a third-person action game with a heavy focus on customizing your mech, from different weapons and leg types to generators that allow for higher boosts. Unlike the fifth installment, which had a greater focus on large-scale multiplayer, the new title will have a greater emphasis on the single player, but don’t expect a true open world like the one found in Elden Ring. Instead, the game will retain the mission-based approach of its predecessors. This was what Miyazaki commented:

“The essential direction of [Armored Core VI] it was to go back and take a good look at the core concept of Armored Core and what made that series special. So we wanted to take the build look and customize your own mehca, and then be able to demand a high level of control over the assembled mech. So we wanted to take those two core concepts and reexamine them in our modern setting.”

Now, the big question that many have: will the gameplay be similar to what was seen in the Souls series? About, Miyazaki has pointed out that this will not be the case.Y Armored Core VI will retain the elements we already know from the series. This was what he commented:

“No, we haven’t been making a conscious effort to try to steer it towards a more Soulsborne-like game. First of all, let me make that clear.”

With this, Armored Core VI will have a heavy emphasis on boss battles. Finally, it has been confirmed that a multiplayer mode is also in the developers’ plans. On related topics, you can check the trailer for the new installment here.

Editor’s Note:

Like many, I’m sure you Armored Core VI It will be the first installment in the series for a large audience. After the success of the Souls series, this is the perfect time for those who were introduced to the studio through the Souls series to get a chance to try something else.

Via: IGN