Final Fantasy XVII it is unavoidable. Although we are still many years away from this happening, within Square Enix the idea of ​​what will be the next main installment of the series is already a topic of conversation. In this way, recently Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI, had the opportunity to discuss the next step for this property.

In a recent interview with Shuhei Yoshida, head of PlayStation Indies, on the AIAS Game Maker's Notebook Podcast, Naoki Yoshida talked about what it would be like Final Fantasy XVII. However, he did not share information about the game in general, Instead, he mentioned that he would like a younger team of developers to be in charge of this installment. This is what he commented:

“I'm on the board of directors now, so I have to be very careful with what I say here. For now, I'll just say that nothing has been decided yet. That said, if I had to say something about it… I've had the opportunity to work on two of these games, XIV and XVI, so maybe it's time for someone new, you know. Instead of the same old guys taking charge of the next game, I think in a way it would be good to look to the future and bring in a younger generation, with more youthful sensibilities, to make a new Final Fantasy with challenges that adapt to the world current. Well, basically, and this is the same for the father of the series, Sakaguchi, and for Kitase, who is currently the brand manager for the FF series… Final Fantasy is about challenging what has been done before. And while I'm certainly not looking to pick a fight with older games, we all make Final Fantasy games thinking, 'Mine will be the most fun!' So my advice is to dive in and first put down on paper what you think would be the funniest Final Fantasy, before thinking about it too much. Then from there you can decide things like, 'since XVI was real-time action, my Final Fantasy will have real-time combat and turn-based battles!' Or you could go to the other extreme and return to the series' fully turn-based pixel art roots. But you just have to sit down and think about what you're going to spend years of your life doing, what experience you want your players to have and what you want your fans to play.”

Although we do not doubt that young developers are part of the main team of Final Fantasy XVII, Naoki Yoshida primarily refers to the creative minds behind the series. Although the decisions of directors and producers such as Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura have been positive, It is also true that there is room for a new generation to participate in the opinion that determines the direction of the series in the future..

However, we are still far from this happening. Not only does Square Enix remain focused on offering users of Final Fantasy XIV more content through new expansions and more updates, but Naoki Yoshida's team is working on The Rising Tidesthe second and last DLC for Final Fantasy XVI. Likewise, we must not forget that at the end of February it will be available Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Once the expansions of Final Fantasy XVI are in the past, the next installment of the series will begin to take shape, but it is very likely that it will reach our hands until the next generation of consoles. We can only wait to find out what the next step will be for the acclaimed JRPG series. On related topics, there are no plans for a sequel to Final Fantasy XVI. Similarly, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have an open world map.

Editor's Note:

I would love that Final Fantasy XVII had a combat system similar to what we saw with Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth, where classic elements are combined with hack and slash fights. Along with this, I would like to see a protagonist this time. Considering the legacy of the series, there are many directions it can take, and they all sound very interesting.

Via: VGC