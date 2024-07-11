Home page politics

From: Sarah El-Sheimy

After several Democratic representatives in the House of Representatives, the first Senator is now calling for Biden to withdraw. His candidate podium is shaking.

Montpelier – The list goes on: After several donors and votes from his own party, the first US Senator is now turning against the Democratic candidate for the US election: Joe BidenTimes are tough for the incumbent president, who is clearly trying hard to fight against his image as “Sleepy Joe”. senate But now his election campaign foundation is crumbling.

“For the good of the country, I urge President Biden to drop out of the race,” wrote Vermont Senator Peter Welch in an opinion piece for the Washington PostAlthough he has “great respect” for the president, who saved the country “from a tyrant,” he is “like people across the country” worried about the upcoming election.

Calls for Biden to resign – Pelosi says questions about health are legitimate

“Vermont loves Joe Biden,” Welch said, “but ordinary Vermonters are worried he can’t win this time, they’re afraid of another Trump presidency.” Biden delivered a “disastrous performance” in the TV debate. “We cannot ignore or dismiss the legitimate questions that have been raised since that night.”

One of these questions was asked by the former spokeswoman of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosilast week in an interview with the US broadcaster MSNBC herself as legitimate: “Is it an episode or a condition?” The Democratic MP emphasized that both presidential candidates, Joe Biden and the 78-year-old Donald Trumphave to ask themselves questions about their health.

Biden’s appearance at the NATO summit: “It was absolutely spectacular”

On Wednesday (July 10), Pelosi was interviewed in another interview with MSNBC More specifically, she said on the “Morning Joe” show that it was President Joe Biden’s decision whether he wanted to remain a candidate. “We all encourage him to make that decision because time is running out.”

In doing so, she questioned Biden’s previous position: At least publicly, Biden continues to commit to his candidacy. In an interview with ABCNews On Friday, the president said that he would consider resigning “when the Almighty appears.” At the NATO summit in Washington, Biden then gave a speech that was described in many quarters as particularly “powerful.” “It was absolutely spectacular,” Pelosi also praised his performance to MSNBC.

Senator Welch calls for Biden’s resignation – Bernie Sanders and Gary Peters support the president

That did not stop actor and Biden supporter George Clooney from turning away from Biden, like other major donors from the film and media industry. “Leading Democrats – Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi – as well as senators, representatives and other candidates who are at risk of losing in November must ask this president to voluntarily withdraw,” Clooney wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times on Wednesday. Peter Welch is the first Senator to do so.

Not so for Bernie Sanders, who also represents Vermont in the Senate – as an independent, but part of the Democratic caucus. According to his own statement, he stands behind Biden. “President Biden can clearly defeat Donald Trump,” the former presidential candidate said on Sunday in the US broadcaster’s “Face the Nation” program CBSNewsSenator Gary Peters of Michigan also expressed his support for Biden on Wednesday, according to the newspaper The Detroit News reported. He believes the president can win, the senator said.

Democrats in the Senate: Meeting with Biden team planned

How other senators will position themselves on Biden could be influenced by a planned meeting with his team: Andrew Desiderio from the US news portal Puchbowl News announced on X on Wednesday that the Democratic Party senators will “hold a special caucus lunch” on Thursday to meet with Biden’s top advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, as well as campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. German time.

The Democratic majority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, has spoken to the news portal Axios According to donors, the Republican Party has openly expressed its willingness to replace Biden as its presidential candidate. Some House representatives have already called on Biden to leave the presidential race. In contrast, Democratic Party governors publicly backed Biden after a meeting last week. (ses)