From: Lukas Rogalla

Biden’s embarrassing performance in the TV debate against Trump is sparking discussions about a possible replacement. One congressman is openly calling for his resignation.

Washington, DC – After the weak performance of US President Joe Biden At the first TV debate before the presidential election, a first US Democratic congressman called on the head of state to withdraw his candidacy. Representative Lloyd Doggett from the state of Texas expressed in a statement on Tuesday that he hoped that Biden would make “the painful and difficult decision” to “drop out” of the race. “I respectfully urge him to do so,” Doggett added.

Biden – at 81 years old, the oldest president in US history – spoke with a hoarse voice during the TV debate with his likely challenger Donald Trump on CNN on Thursday evening (June 27), repeatedly getting tangled up in his formulations and leaving sentences unfinished.

Joe Biden in the TV debate on the US election against Donald Trump © Kyle Mazza/SOPA Images/Imago

So far, the heavyweights in the Democrats Biden publicly expressed their support, but since the TV debate, the nervousness of supporters and donors has increased. Some accuse the president’s inner circle of a lack of transparency about Biden’s abilities.

Biden under pressure after TV debate: Concerns about US President’s health

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, told the news channel MSNBC on Tuesday that it was “legitimate” to raise concerns about Biden’s suitability for the presidency after the debate. She thought it was “legitimate” to ask whether it was an “episode” or a permanent “condition,” the 84-year-old said.

She is not a doctor and cannot say what will happen in the coming years, Pelosi continued. But in her opinion, Biden will continue to be a great US president.

Recently, there had already been speculation about a possible replacement for Biden before the US election given. (lrg/afp)

