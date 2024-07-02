Reuters: Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett urges Biden to drop out of race

Democratic Representative Lloyd Doggett (Texas) has become the first Democrat in Congress to call on U.S. President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. reports Reuters.

“I hope he will make the painful and difficult decision to step down. I respectfully urge him to do so,” the MP said in a statement.

At the same time, he called Biden’s term in office transformative and said that his top priority, unlike that of fellow presidential candidate Donald Trump, has always been “our country.”

Biden himself assured in his campaign video that he can get back on his feet after a hard fall. He admitted that he is no longer a young man, but is still capable of doing the job assigned to him.