The math they always scare a little and sometimes turn into a real headache for students. However, they form the foundations of the most demanded professions, such as all kinds of engineering; as well as the possibility of having tools that allow the resolution of situations in the daily context.

For those in high school, certain types of problems can raise doubts. Because, precisely, it is about finding the “unknown” hidden in a letter, usually the “x”. Take out a sheet because here we are going to explain the First degree equations: how to solve them the easy way.

Examples

“In the first place, to talk about equations, we must remember that they are approached from an algebraic framework, which differs from arithmetic, typical of primary school,” clarifies the mathematics teacher Pierina Lanza.

From the algebraic point of view, written symbols (expressions, equations, functions) make sense by themselves, regardless of the procedures they represent in solving problems. Lanza adds that “the usual signs of operations are used: the procedure is part of the object. For example, a – b indicates both a procedure (subtract from minus b) and a result (the subtraction of baa)”.

First degree equations have an easy way to solve.

Then the first degree equations define an algebraic equality that can contain one, two or more unknowns. The challenge is to find the value of the unknown (as we said, x) so that the equality between the two members of the expression is satisfied.

To be as clear as possible, let’s see that an equation can be the following: 2-x = x-8. The equal sign (=) separates the two members that make up the equation. The first is the one on the left and the second is the one on the right. The plus (+) or minus (-) signs, meanwhile, separate the monomials.

Now let’s see some examples of first degree equations:

TO)

2-x = x-8

2 + 8 = x + x

10 = 2x

x = 10/2

x = 5

B)

2x-1 = 5x + 8

2x-5x = 1 + 8

-3x = 9

X = 9 / -3

X = -3

C)

2x + 9 = 4x + 3

2x-4x = 3-9

-2x = -6

x = -6 / -2

X = 3

Now, how do we get to generate the equations? How do we come to have the presence of the “letter” that, in this case, represents an unknown? Because we must bear in mind that the letter can also appear as a variable and as a parameter.

How to solve first degree equations

Of course, until now, we have not said how these equations were solved. Why are 5, -3 or 3 the results in each case? There are two main rules that help reveal the unknown (the famous x) in each equation.

One is the addition rule. If in a equation adding or subtracting the same number in the two members will obtain an equivalent equation. In this way, a term from one of the members passes to the other member by changing sign (the plus or minus).

That is, what you are adding in one member is passed by subtracting the other. And vice versa. We have just determined a first technique for solving equations.

The product rule states that if an equation is multiplied or divided by the same number (except zero, in the case of division) an equivalent equation will be obtained.

So a number that multiplies all of one member can be passed to the other member by dividing. And the other way around: a number that is dividing one member can be passed to the other member by multiplying. And so we have a second technique for solving the equations.

Correctly grouping the members of an equation is the first step to solving it.

Let’s go back to the first case: 2-x = x-8. Following the rules, the xs went to the second member and the numbers to the first (2 + 8 = x + x). Then the following result remains (10 = 2x) and by solving for x, we obtain x = 10/2. So x = 5.

To check that the result is correct, you just have to replace x with 5. And in this case, as you will see, the equation is well solved.

First degree equations exercises

The best way to learn the technique of solving these equations is to practice over and over again. Here we leave four equations to solve at home. Always remember that, if by replacing the x with the result obtained, the accounts work, everything will be fine. If not, try again.