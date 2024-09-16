The Detroit Lions suffered their first defeat of the season in the NFL despite a strong performance from Amon-Ra St. Brown. The hosts lost 16:20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have one win and one loss after two games in the National Football League. After an unremarkable start a week ago, St. Brown had 110 yards after catching ten passes. Only Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers was stronger, recording 117 yards after passing and one touchdown. The Lions are among the Super Bowl candidates this season, and the loss to Tampa Bay is a setback.