The Kansas City Chiefs have also won their second game of the new NFL season – and once again had to work hard to do it. The Super Bowl champions, led by football star Patrick Mahomes, celebrated a wild 26:25 win against rivals Cincinnati Bengals, with Harrison Butker’s 51-yard field goal in the last action of the game bringing victory.
It was already the fifth change of lead in the second half of the game, and the direct duel between star quarterbacks Mahomes and Joe Burrow was also a grueling one. Burrow played great at times, throwing for 258 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough. Mahomes (151 yards) showed his class with two touchdown passes, but he also made two interceptions.
“We’ve been in situations like this many times and we have full confidence,” said Mahomes, “no matter how the game goes, we’ll do what we need to do to win. And we did that today.” However, the offense made “too many mistakes.”
The Chiefs had already won the opening game against the Baltimore Ravens with great difficulty (27:20), and this season the team is aiming for the “three-peat”: Kansas can become the first team to win the title in the US professional league three times in a row. For the Bengals, it was the second defeat in the second game of the season.
First defeat for St. Browns Lions
The Detroit Lions suffered their first defeat of the season in the NFL despite a strong performance from Amon-Ra St. Brown. The hosts lost 16:20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have one win and one loss after two games in the National Football League. After an unremarkable start a week ago, St. Brown had 110 yards after catching ten passes. Only Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers was stronger, recording 117 yards after passing and one touchdown. The Lions are among the Super Bowl candidates this season, and the loss to Tampa Bay is a setback.
The San Francisco 49ers are once again among the title contenders, but they suffered a defeat against the Minnesota Vikings. In the 17:23 loss, Vikings star Justin Jefferson scored a 97-yard touchdown, but later had to leave the field due to an injury.
Ravens start the season with two defeats
The highly-rated Baltimore Ravens are having a difficult start to the season. After their opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s team unexpectedly lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 23:26, giving up a 13-point lead.
Jakob Johnson from Stuttgart made his debut for the New York Giants, but lost to the Washington Commanders led by the German-American Brandon Coleman 18:21.
#defeat #Browns #Lions #Chiefs #beat #Bengals
Leave a Reply