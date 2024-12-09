First decision of the Supreme Court on the ERE after the rulings of the Constitutional Court: two former senior officials acquitted in another piece

The Supreme Court has resolved the appeals filed against the ruling of the Court of Seville regarding the regional subsidies to the company Dos Hermanas Aceitunas y Conservas (Acyco), a separate piece of the macro cause of the employment regulation files (ERE) fraudulent; declaring the acquittal of the former Socialist Minister of Employment Antonio Fernández and the former Director General of Labor Juan Márquez, according to this ruling released by the Communication Office of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia. This is the first ruling by the Supreme Court on the ERE case after the Constitutional Court deflated the macro-cause before the summer.

The ERE after the Constitutional: without political plot but with dozens of pending trials for fraudulent aid

Specifically, in January 2022, the Third Section of the Court convicted the former Employment Minister for a continued crime of prevarication and a crime of falsification of an official document in competition with embezzlement of public funds, and imposed seven years and one day of imprisonment. prison and absolute disqualification for 17 years and 15 days.

Antonio Fernández, let us remember, was already sentenced by the First Section of the Court to seven years, eleven months and one day in prison and 19 years, six months and one day of absolute disqualification in the sentence relating to the “specific procedure” by which funds were channeled for the ERE and investigated aid, a conviction annulled by the Constitutional Court before his appeal for protection, ordering the First Section of the Court to issue a new ruling on this called main piece of the ERE macroplot, but incorporating the new criteria introduced by the TC.

In addition, the Third Section convicted the former general director of Labor Juan Márquez for prevarication and falsification of an official document, both in competition with embezzlement, and imposed four years and one day in prison and ten years and one day of absolute disqualification; already weighing on him a sentence of seven years in prison and 18 years of disqualification for the aforementioned sentence of the “specific procedure”, which was reduced to three years by the Supreme Court in response to his appeal.

Principle ‘non bis in idem’

Although both used the ‘non bis in idem’ principle in the trial of this piece by Acyco, which prevents criminal sanctioning of the same subject with respect to the same fact or behavior already judged, the Third Section of the Court considered that “the facts of the “This case and those who were the subject of the so-called specific procedure are not the same, they are different.” “There is no temporal coincidence of the facts referred to in the specific procedure,” while “there is also no coincidence between the identity of the defendants in one case and the other or what is claimed in terms of civil liability,” stated the Third Section. .

At the time of these appeals before the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor’s Office of said instance requested the acquittal of both, pointing out the ruling of the Supreme Court that resolves the appeals filed against the ruling of the First Section of the Court on the “specific procedure.” , a ruling that “defines the object of prosecution of the specific procedure” and establishes that “prevaricating conduct encompasses the granting of socio-labor aid and the diversion of funds connected with embezzlement includes with respect to each condemned to all the dispositions of public funds made during the time in which each of them held his office.”

“The subsidies-aid granted in 2010 within the 31L program were the subject of accusation and prosecution in the procedure and oral trial corresponding to the piece of the specific procedure. The accusatory claim was also articulated about them and evidence was alleged and given by all parties from their respective procedural positions,” determined the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office; highlighting that “the Seventh Section of the Court, which is responsible for resolving appeals against the decisions of the Court of Instruction number six, has been constantly and uniformly maintaining the exclusion of the separate pieces of the authorities and officials already prosecuted in the piece of the specific procedure, as long as it concerns events linked to the 31L program, also including those related to the year 2010.”

“But this decision was overruled and annulled by the court of the Third Section in the order of preliminary issues and in the ruling itself appealed here, since the order to open an oral trial had already been issued and the case had been elevated for prosecution. and because the First Section, in its order of preliminary issues and in its ruling in the specific procedure, maintained, even with a certain lack of definition, the possibility of prosecuting these people also in the separate pieces, a possibility that, later, has been rejected and unauthorized” by the aforementioned ruling of the Supreme Court on the appeals of cassation, stated the TS Prosecutor’s Office; considering that in the case of Acyco, “the exception of res judicata exists and the conviction of the accused Juan Márquez and Antonio Fernández incurs the proscribed non bis in idem”, demanding for them an acquittal ruling”, as has been the case, for The principle of res judicata derived from the main procedure of the ‘ERE case’ applies in both.

“It is evident that the facts that are the subject of this Acyco piece are included in the object of the specific procedure piece,” the Supreme Court decides after analyzing the case, accepting the theses of the defenses of both accused and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Reduction of sentences for other convicted persons

The Supreme Court also determines that all socio-labor aid and fund provisions granted, included in the 31L program, whose recipients were directly or indirectly workers of the company, are included in the estimation of the violation of the right to criminal legality of the Constitutional Court. , in reference to the decision of the TC to partially uphold the amparo appeals of the main convicts in the case of the “specific procedure”, annul the initial sentences of the First Section of the Hearing and order it to issue new resolutions incorporating its new criteria on the matter.

As for the former president of the board of directors of Acyco, Encarnación Poto; and former Garrigues lawyer José Miguel Caballero; court already separated from the office; both sentenced by the Court to five years in prison and seven years of disqualification; the TSA reduces their sentences to four years in prison and six years and six months of absolute disqualification;

In addition, the Supreme Court fully maintains the sentence of the former director of Human Resources and Acyco lawyer, Gabriel Barrero, sentenced to three years, six months and one day in prison and five years of absolute disqualification by the Third Section of the Court.

The former director of the consulting firm Vitalia Antonio Albarracín, sentenced by the Court as a necessary cooperator of a continued crime of prevarication in media competition with a continued crime of embezzlement of public funds, to four years in prison and six years of absolute disqualification; His sentence is reduced to three years and nine months in prison and five years and six months of absolute disqualification.

Second conviction for the ERE case: seven and four years in prison for two former senior officials of the Junta de Andalucía



And on the other hand, the Supreme Court maintains in the same terms the sentence of Jesús Bordallo, who was a consultant to Vitalia in Seville, sentenced by the Third Section of the Court as a necessary cooperator in a crime of embezzlement of public funds to two years in prison and five of absolute disqualification.