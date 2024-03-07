Home page politics

From: Sarah El Sheimy

Press Split

The Houthi militia has again attacked a freighter in the Red Sea, killing crew members for the first time. Meanwhile, rail transport is increasing.

Aden – Three people died in an attack on the freighter “True Confidence” off the coast of Yemen on Wednesday, according to the US military dpa reported. Four other people were injured. The Iran-backed Houthi militia has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to media reports, this is the first time that crew members of a merchant ship have died as a result of their aggression.

Houthi militia spokesman Muhamad Abdusalam posted on X that the US and Britain were responsible for the “militarization” of the Red Sea. The “Yemeni forces” would not attack any ship without prior warning and the opportunity to withdraw. The aim is to put pressure on the enemy to end the aggression against and siege of Gaza by targeting Israeli ships and those that want to dock in “occupied Palestine”. The aggression against Gaza is one of the USA and Israel is an “instrument of the executive branch”.

Fire on board the freighter “True Confidence” after the rocket attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden. © US Central Command/AP/dpa

Two Filipino sailors die in Houthi attack

According to the White House, the “True Confidence” flies the flag of Barbados and is owned by Liberians dpa reported. According to the British Navy, the merchant ship was hit and damaged by a missile on Wednesday morning southwest of the Yemeni port city of Aden. The US broadcaster CNN also reported, citing the Philippine Ministry of Foreign Workers, that two Filipino sailors were among the dead.

The Houthi militia has repeatedly targeted merchant ships in recent months. According to its own statements, it acts in solidarity with the Islamist Hamas War against Israel and attacks freighters with suspected connections to Israel, the USA or Great Britain. One of the most important shipping routes for world trade leads through the Gulf of Aden between Yemen, Djibouti and Somalia to the Red Sea and via the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean.

Transport by land instead of via the Red Sea

While some freight companies dare to take the now dangerous route, other logistics groups want to switch to alternative transport routes. A spokeswoman for the “Rail Cargo Group” of the Austrian Federal Railways said this Mirrorthat transports across the “Eurasian land bridge” in particular would increase. The railway is an “efficient and reliable alternative”. The focus is on the “middle corridor” across the Black Sea and Kazakhstan. At least one route also leads through Russiaalthough the existing sanctions against the Kremlin will be adhered to.

The Iran-backed Houthi militias have again fired several anti-ship missiles in the Red Sea. © dpa

The Rail Cargo Group had already advertised new connections for the intermodal transport of goods between Central Europe and Central Asia in a press release in September. The advantage is that these “lead safely and reliably through non-sanctioned countries” and that customers also avoid “the currently overloaded loading and unloading ports as well as the sea terminals and hinterland terminals”.

These are explicitly three routes, some of which go over the Caspian and Black Seas. The first leads via Istanbul (Turkey), Tbilisi (Georgia), Yerevan (Armenia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Astana and Almaty (Kazakhstan), Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) to Tashkent (Uzbekistan). The second connects Constanta (Romania), Tbilisi (Georgia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Astana and Almaty (Kazakhstan), Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan). The “Northern Corridor” also runs from Astana (Kazakhstan) via Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to Ulan Bator (Mongolia). (ses/dpa)