With a body length of nine millimeters, it is not very impressive. But its bite is really powerful. That’s how dangerous the brown violin spider really is.

Munich – In Italy, the first deaths following a bite from the brown violin spider have been registered in recent weeks. According to the Anti-poison center in Paliva not really a medical emergency. At first glance, it seems rather inconspicuous. It is nine millimeters long, has long legs and a violin-like marking on its head, which gives it its name. But its bite can, as it turns out, have serious consequences.

Deaths in Italy: How dangerous is the brown violin spider really?

Originally native to southern Europe and North Africa, the brown violin spider is now also found in North America, Southeast Asia, Madagascar and on some islands in the Pacific and Atlantic. This was the result of a study of the zoological department of applied zoology and nature conservation at the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB). It is also found in popular holiday destinations such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Turkey, says the German Press Agency (dpa) reported. No established populations are known in Germany, says Dr. Peter Jäger, head of the Arachnology Section at the Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum Frankfurt upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Jäger explains: “The spider’s venom has a necrotic effect. When bitten, tissue around the bite site can die, and in rare cases it can lead to further complications.” According to MSD Manualan online medical reference work, the bite is initially painless until severe pain develops after about 30 minutes to an hour. This pain can spread across the entire limb. The area of ​​the bite turns red, as in the case of the deceased policeman in Italy, and there is small-scale bleeding and severe itching. Sometimes the itching spreads to the entire body. A small blister develops in the center of the bite site. After a violin spider bite, only a small scar usually remains.

When a violin spider bites, bacteria can enter the tissue in addition to the poison

But situations in which large tissue defects, known as loxoscelism, can occur are also known. This is a systemic syndrome triggered by spider venom and only occurs 24 to 72 hours after the bite. This consequence is rather unusual and occurs more frequently in children and adolescents. Symptoms include fever, chills, nausea and vomiting, as well as joint pain. The occurrence of these symptoms can be fatal. In contrast, it is not dangerous. a large spider with a cocoon finding a woman.

According to Maurizio Soave, head of the poison control center at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, a bite can not only cause poison but also bacteria to enter the tissue, reports the dpaThese cause inflammation and sometimes serious complications. Severe infections can also cause sepsis, which led to the death of a man in Italy after being bitten by a violin spider.

Violin spiders usually live in attics, garages and basements – advice for holidaymakers

The brown violin spider usually stays in holes in the ground and prefers dry soil. Therefore, Jäger advises vacationers not to reach under things on the ground with their bare hands. Scientists from the UIB study recommend keeping the spider’s usual places of refuge, such as attics, garages and basements, clean. However, the spider is generally reported to be rather peaceful and only bites when it feels threatened.

And despite the risks associated with a bite from the brown violin spider, it is not as dangerous as some people think. Less than one percent of cases lead to serious complications after a bite, explains the Anti-poison center in PaviaComplications are often due to previous illnesses such as diabetes and Allergies If a bite does occur, experts recommend cleaning the wound with soap and water. If severe itching or redness occurs, a cortisone ointment or antibiotics are recommended.

Holidaymakers with arachnophobia are warned: The fringed water spider grows larger than a man’s hand and celebrates a comeback in Great Britain. (dpa, gel)