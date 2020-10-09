This season, the first case of dengue has been reported in Delhi. A resident doctor has died while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, where dengue virus has been confirmed. According to the information, 25-year-old resident doctor Ram Manohar Lohia worked in the hospital. Although the hospital administration is silent on the matter, the Resident Doctors Association of Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital say that they died of dengue and encephalitis.So far in the season of Kovid, the situation of dengue in Delhi seems to be under control. Generally, cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya were frequent in Delhi, but this year only the outbreak of Kovid epidemic is visible and dengue is completely under control. But in such a situation, the death of a doctor due to dengue can be said to be worrisome.

Treatment was going on for a month and a half

Dr. Ekta, president of the Resident Doctors Association of RMLL, said that the doctor was undergoing treatment at Safdarjung for about one to one and a half months. He died on 5 October. He said that the doctor was also suffering from dengue and was also being treated. On October 7, a condolence meeting was also held at the hospital.

The doctors were residents of Mathura in UP

It is being told that the doctor was originally from Mathura, UP. His MBBS was studied at Safdarjung Medical College and he was currently working as a resident doctor in the Eye Department at RML. Regarding dengue, doctors say that this season is of dengue and it is a matter of good and relief that this time the situation is under control.

So far, 266 cases of dengue in Delhi

So far this year, there are a total of 266 cases of dengue in Delhi, which was 356 till date these days. Although dengue cases were completely under control by August this year, the total number of patients has definitely increased with the arrival of 188 cases in September, so doctors say that dengue is alert and alert, making it mild Should not be taken The defense needs attention.