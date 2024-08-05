Home page World

From: Julia Stanton, Michelle Brey

He was bitten and died afterwards. A giant tick carries a dangerous disease. Is it also native to Germany?

Munich – For the first time in Europe, a man died after being bitten by a tick. The bloodsucker had infected the 74-year-old from Spain with CCHF. He died of organ failure in an isolation ward in a hospital near Madrid. This was reported by the US news channel CNN.

He initially went to hospital because he was suffering from fever and complaining of general malaise. The hospital confirmed that the man had been infected with CCHF. According to a statement, the man was initially in a stable condition before he died a week later.

CCHF: The facts at a glance Similar to Ebola, CCHF causes severe fever. The most common symptoms of the disease include sudden fever, chills, vomiting and diarrhea. In addition, internal bleeding and rashes on the skin can occur. There is currently no vaccine for the disease and it is difficult to treat. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the mortality rate is up to 40 percent. The disease is mainly transmitted by ticks – especially in places where the giant tick (Latin: Hyalomma marginatum) feels at home. The Austrian Society for Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine (ÖGKJ) informs about this in a Report. The distribution area is mainly in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Man dies after tick bite – expert concerned about “danger” in Europe

Professor Emma Thomson, who works at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, described the case of the 74-year-old patient as “worrying”. “I expect we will see more cases in the coming years,” Thomson told CNN: “There is a risk that the disease will spread to other European countries.” A man in Spain had already become infected with the virus in May.

Hyalomma ticks are larger than domestic ticks. The giant tick or “hunting tick” can be recognized by its striped legs. © Robert Koch Institute

Giant tick is spreading – what is the situation in Germany?

Also here The giant ticks nestMigratory birds from warm and dry areas are usually their ticket to Germany. However, an expert has given the all-clear. “At the moment, however, we do not assume that there are already established populations of these tick species in Germany that live here permanently,” said Alexander Lindau from the University of Hohenheim to the German Press Agency (dpa).

However, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), climate change could contribute to a long-term settlement of the Hyalomma population. (jus)