E.deka Nord is the first retailer in Germany to offer its employees a bonus if they get vaccinated against Covid-19. The company confirmed this to the FAZ on Tuesday. Initially the “Kieler Nachrichten” reported about it. Edeka Nord is one of the seven wholesalers in the Edeka group. The company supplies Edeka branches in Northern Germany with goods. Edeka Nord’s sales area includes around 670 stores.

The vaccination bonus consists of a shopping voucher worth 50 euros. “This is another component of our corona measures,” says a spokeswoman for Edeka Nord. Initially, the offer applies to employees who belong to the second priority group. This includes people with chronic lung disease or contact persons for pregnant women.

Aldi and Lidl reward their employees in America

This makes Edeka Nord the first retail company to offer its employees in Germany a vaccination bonus. It was recently announced that the discounters Lidl, Aldi and the Aldi-Nord subsidiary “Trader Joe’s” reward their employees in America for vaccination. Lidl pays its American employees $ 200 after the vaccination. The money is intended to cover costs that may be associated with the vaccination appointment, such as a longer journey.

Aldi also pays its employees two hourly wages per vaccination. This means that employees shouldn’t have to choose “between salary and health”, they say. Such plans are not yet known in the German branches of Lidl and Aldi.

Opinions differ on the effects of paying people for vaccinations. A study by scientists from the University of Erfurt, which was published in the “Journal of Medical Ethics” in February, came to the conclusion that bonuses do not increase willingness to vaccinate. For this purpose, a good 1,300 people in Germany were asked whether they would be vaccinated. Some of the respondents then received the offer to receive remuneration of between 25 and 200 euros. The result: the willingness did not increase.

The result of another one is completely different Research published by the Berlin Social Science Center: “Without compensation, 70 percent of people wanted to be vaccinated,” says the study. If you paid 100 dollars, this value increased by 4.5 percentage points, and at 500 dollars by 13.6 percentage points. On the other hand, premiums of only 20 dollars would reduce the willingness to vaccinate by 5 percentage points, possibly because that would run counter to moral motivation. For their study, the researchers from the University of California in San Diego and the Karlsruhe Institute for Technology interviewed a good 1,000 Americans between December and February.

It is not known how many of the approximately 4,400 Edeka Nord employees are eligible for vaccination and want to be vaccinated. Above all, the retailer wants to “fulfill its duty of care as an employer and support the country’s vaccination strategy”.