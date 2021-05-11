It was a more circumstantial figure than a definitive one, but it served to reassure the British that the darkest days are behind us. Last Sunday, England did not register a single death from covid-19. The first time something like this had happened since July. Across the UK, joined by Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the total number was four. But it is that 56 of the 66 million inhabitants of the country live in England. Boris Johnson’s government is beginning to breathe somewhat calmer, and the prime minister has been able to confidently announce that the next phase of the de-escalation will come into force next Monday. Most importantly, Downing Street will lift the bans to return to the realm of recommendations, where a somewhat libertarian conservative like Johnson feels much more comfortable. “Hug loved ones, but only if you think it is possible and the possible risks are very, very low. Exercise common sense ”, asked the Prime Minister to the citizens when announcing the following measures to relax the confinement.

More information

As of Monday, meetings of up to six people are allowed inside homes. Outdoors, the figure rises to thirty. Although there was never an express obligation, in family environments, to respect the safety distance of one meter, the Johnson Government now encourages hugs and greater closeness, always with the necessary caution.

In public venues such as restaurants, theaters or shops, the rule of separation is maintained. Bars, restaurants and pubs, which since mid-April could offer their service on the enabled terraces –the weather has not been good, with a particularly cold and rainy spring–, will open their interiors. Cinemas, theaters and museums will have limited seats, but they will also resume their activity. The hotels can accommodate groups of up to six people, or two combined families. Students from schools and institutes will continue to undergo two PCRs a week, but they will no longer be obliged to wear masks in classrooms. University students will be able to make up face-to-face classes that they have not had since the course began last September.

Tourism abroad

The vaccination campaign, which the UK started almost a month earlier than the rest of Europe, has proven successful in reducing the number of hospitalizations and deaths. Although it was mainly a lockdown imposed shortly before Christmas, and that lasted for almost four months, the key factor in tame a pandemic that raged on British territory much more than on the continent. 53.1% of the UK population have already received at least the first dose of immunization, and 26.7%, the full treatment. In absolute figures, 35.4 million and 17.8 million respectively.

On May 17, permits for foreign tourism will resume. The Johnson Administration has developed a “stoplight system” to scale the different levels of restriction imposed on the most coveted destinations. Only 12 locations – including Portugal, Gibraltar or New Zealand – are included in the green list. These are countries on whose return travelers will not be required to undergo a ten-day quarantine or perform two mandatory PCRs during that isolation period. Spain, France or Italy remain on the amber list for the moment, so the quarantine will continue to be mandatory, and the tourism industry fears that it will discourage possible reservations. Turkey, for example, remains on the red list. The Champions League final, in which two British teams – Manchester City and Chelsea – face each other, is scheduled in Istanbul for May 29. The Johnson government has already offered to UEFA to host.

The Scottish Government, which during the pandemic has been more cautious than the central Executive when it comes to advancing the de-escalation, has in this case matched its measures. As of May 17, it will also reduce the rules of social distance and the general reopening of the hospitality industry.