The Santa Lucía Hospital in Cartagena registered yesterday the first day without Covid patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since last June. Then, specifically on the 9th, both in this hospital and in Santa María del Rosell, no patient with coronavirus was treated, neither in the emergency room nor on the ward, according to the data provided by the Health Area Management II. Yesterday there were only seven Covid patients in that area, six in the Santa Lucía Pneumology Service and one in the Rosell advanced semi-critical unit.

The worst moment of the third wave of coronavirus in Cartagena occurred on January 27, when there were 222 people admitted with this pathology and 43 in the ICU. The healthcare pressure experienced by the Cartagena hospitals was one of the highest in the Region, something that led to an increase in the number of semi-critical positions in Rosell.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to claim lives of all ages. After the previous count had a 43-year-old fatality, the latest update on the incidence of the pandemic in the Region added another deceased, in this case a 49-year-old man who resided in the Health I area (Murcia West).

Thus, the Region of Murcia adds 1,547 deaths since the health crisis began. Regarding the number of new cases detected, the Epidemiology Service counted 62 in the last 24 hours, nine more than those detected in the previous day. There are currently 815 patients affected by Covid-19, of which 688 are in home isolation, 127 (eight fewer) hospitalized and 51 (one less) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The positivity rate, one of the indicators used to measure the incidence of the pandemic, remains stable at around 2.50% and far from 5% of the limit recommended by health authorities. To date, 947,257 PCR and antigen tests and 103,381 antibody tests have been performed since the pandemic was declared.