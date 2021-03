Much confusion, boxes on the doors of offices and municipal groups monopolize the day after the motion of censure in the City of Murcia José Antonio Serrano, new mayor of Murcia, in his office, this Friday. / Martinez bueso

One ‘busy’ morning, as expected, for him new mayor of Murcia, the socialist José Antonio Serrano, on the day after the vote of no confidence won by his group, Ciudadanos y Podemos. The councilor has had to embody his signature (electronic) in about oChenta documents and small invoices that were of urgent exit, as