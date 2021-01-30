Former councilor Jordi Turull intervenes during the JxCat campaign event held this Friday in Reus (Tarragona). Susanna Sáez / EFE

The Catalan parties on Friday put the turbo to their respective campaigns with the unknown of the electoral date cleared. The arrival of the imprisoned pro-independence politicians at the rallies, after confirming their semi-freedom regime, and the publication of the Catalan CIS (which predicts a victory for ERC, followed by Junts and the PSC) also served as fuel for a career emotionally affected by the restrictions of the pandemic.

The decision of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) to maintain the calendar and definitively annul the decree of the Government that moved the elections from February to May did not fall like a jug of cold water on the Catalan Executive and the parties. Since, last week, the magistrates chose to maintain the 14-F in a precautionary manner, the idea of ​​that date was already being worked on.

The TSJC advanced this Friday the ruling, but not the full sentence, which will be made public on Monday. The Fifth Section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber had been given as the deadline to decide until February 8, six days before the appointment with the polls and in full campaign. But the “procedural good faith” of the parties, informed the court in a note, allowed to have all the writings ahead of time and to be able to advance it.

The decision of the magistrates is not final and can still be appealed to the Supreme Court. But in that case the appeal “would not be suspensive from the execution of the decision adopted,” and the elections would also be held on 14-F. A legal pulse that the Generalitat does not intend to maintain immediately so as “not to add more uncertainty”, as explained this Friday by the Minister of Foreign Action and in charge of the electoral operation, Bernat Solé. Until they know the text of the sentence, he added, they will not decide what to do in the medium term.

The Government insists that it is facing a new intervention of justice in Catalan political life and that it seeks to favor the options of the PSC candidate, Salvador Illa. Within the Executive they remain convinced that it is a mistake to hold the elections with 600 people in the UCI and calibrate the speech to encourage participation and at the same time insist on the need to keep contagions at bay.

“Judges, the State and the PSOE impose the 14-F in the middle of the third wave and against the health recommendations,” lamented on Twitter the president acting and ERC candidate, Pere Aragonès. For the republicans it is clear that there is a “state operation” to try to affect the results and benefit the socialists.

The presence of some of the imprisoned politicians, this Friday, in the rallies – it was the first in which Oriol Junqueras participated in person since 2016 – injected energy into the respective campaigns. Also to the opponents, who see ammunition to charge against the independence movement. “The leaders of the you process They leave prison simply because the key to the prison is held by the friends of those who are in prison, the gentlemen of ERC ”, affirmed the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, during a telematic meeting with the media.

He Illa effect was measured this Friday with the prisoners effect. An especially exhilarating situation for Republicans. Unlike Junts per Catalunya, whose candidate Carles Puigdemont participates almost daily in rallies, ERC leader Oriol Junqueras lacked a voice from prison. His reappearance, on Friday in Badalona together with Raül Romeva, added more optimism than the results of the CEO, the Catalan CIS, which gives the victory to Aragonès. “ERC is the most repressed party in history. The best way to give it back [al Estado] it is helping people “, defended a very excited Junqueras, who also did not hesitate to charge against Junts:” It is better to be more than less and more pure. “

Former councilors Jordi Turull and Josep Rull fully entered the campaign with Junts. “We have gone from physical castration to chemical castration. Faced with that, reaction or resignation, ”said Turull, calling for the mobilization of the independence movement on F-14. A flash that is in the hands of justice, once again, as the Prosecutor’s Office plans to appeal the third prison degree that the Generalitat granted to the leaders of the you process. Rull did not hesitate on Friday to maintain that the Prosecutor’s Office “depends” on the Government and that they want to “change their way of thinking.”