The cost of the school fee for the children of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni

Leone and Vittoria, the children of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, have started their school year, as documented on social networks by their parents: the singer and the influencer have opted for two schools, the cost of which is staggering.

“Leo’s first day of elementary school and Vitto’s first day of kindergarten. It’s been an emotional morning,” she wrote on hers profile Instagram Chiara Ferragni.

But how much is the tuition fee for the school attended by the Ferragnez children? Both children attend the St. Louis School, one of the most renowned bilingual institutions in Europe.

The tuition fee for primary school amounts to 15,730 euros, while that for kindergarten is 11,370 euros. These figures, however, do not include enrollment costs, which amount to 2,800, nor canteen costs, which range from 1,350 to 1,475 euros.

In total, therefore, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni spend an amount that should be around 40 thousand euros on the education of their children, without considering the expenses related to everything related to school materials, i.e. backpacks, stationery, books and uniforms .