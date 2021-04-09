Three consecutive days of record of infections. 290 deaths. More than 12 thousand positives in the Province and more than 2 thousand in the City. But the pandemic, more than in numbers, is lived in the public transport. Trains and buses, especially in the nodes that connect Buenos Aires territory with the Capital, are the focus of changes when the figures above rise.

Clarion toured the beginning of the rush hour during the first day of the new restrictions. It looks like March 2020 again. Strong controls to get on the train Sarmiento and inspectors in the sidewalks where several bus stops are concentrated.

A similar scene is seen in other transfer centers, such as Retiro or Constitución, where a group of people wearing fluorescent vests guided passengers arriving on trains from the south. The objective was to direct them towards the three exits in which the controls were located.

.There, transit agents of the Buenos Aires Government control the transfer of trains and buses to the subway. Also the movement between bus stops. On the subway, on the other hand, in some stations there are City Police asking for permits. But not in others.

Controls on the Sarmiento train on the first day of the new travel restrictions. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

In the West, the Morón station it is a key point to see these pandemic changes. Surrounded by strong commercial activity – also in the informal sphere, with many stalls on the street – the blinds open at 8 but the movement starts much earlier, at 7, when people start to pass the SUBE cards through the turnstiles or stand in lines of up to a block to wait for the bus. This Friday, with the DNU that decreed that only the essential, excepted and educational They can use public transport, the bustle was much less.

The blue “watch your distance” circles on the platform floor are there but no one respects them. People gather in the pinwheels where three gendarmes control the permits. Unlike Wednesday, a day before the restrictions, there are also two troops, a woman and a man, from the Federal police. To this control must be added the surveillance of two TBA employees.

They scan the certificate of the Caring app and the turn to travel in the Sarmiento. At least 10 people, at 7.30, fight with their cell phones to take your turn or update the app.

The Buenos Aires subway on the first day of the new restrictions.

“There are far fewer people. In addition, some of them have breakfast here with the belief that ‘it was true that it was not possible to pass’ “, said an employee of the Argentinean company Clarion. At the same time, and to decongest the trains, the national government put long-distance buses from the West.

“We are all working. We always scratch the problems “yelled a man, in his 50s, who couldn’t get through. That situation did not happen to majors. But 20 minutes earlier, at 7.10, the scene was more violent. A couple and two friends, who arrived separately, did not have permits and could not pass. Before I start screaming “This is not freedom, we have the right to use public transport”, a Sarmiento employee escorted them to a policeman. There was no agreement – they would not be essential workers as they said – and they left the stations, also shouting.

The formations passed every 5 minutes for Morón. Around 8 o’clock you didn’t see too many people standing in the cars. But for all the previous hour it seemed that the pandemic did not exist. How Clarion found in a tour prior to the restrictions, the trains arrived full in Morón, where the controls are strict.

Ramona works as a domestic worker and was able to travel in Sarmiento with the permission she already had. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

Ramona is 26 years old and a domestic worker. He had no problems reserving his turn at Sarmiento but he did have a lot of uncertainty. “Yesterday I found out that I could keep going to work. I was very afraid that my work would be cut off. Luckily, here I am ”, he says to Clarion from a bench on the platform. She is allowed to use public transportation because she works out of one house.

On the next bench, Marcos and Rodrigo (30) are not in the same situation. Marcos did not answer if he had permission and Rodrigo explained that he did and that his boss had taken it from him. But, in practice, it is not an essential worker. “I work in a textile distributor in Once,” he says. Him and his friend they need to go to work. But the commute to and from work it should be at your employer’s expense.

The Gendarmerie and the Federal Police are “stationed” in the turnstiles from 6 to 10, hand to Capital and from 16 to 20, hand to Province. After rush hour, the control only depends on the scanning that the camera makes on the turnstiles in the stations and the supervision.

At the Morón station of the Sarmiento train some trains arrive full of the previous stations, where according to the passengers there are fewer controls. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

The Province contributed more than half of the daily infections in the last three days to the Health part. And it also contributes many people who live in suburbs and they must move very early to their jobs in Capital.

At the bus stops, at 7.10, there were lines of up to 30 people per line and there were no inspectors. The control that protocol is respected depended exclusively on the bus operator, in this case, 242. The seats were filled and the door closed. There were no complaints downstairs. Back came another 242.

Already in the first Buenos Aires station of Sarmiento, in LiniersThe usual “anthill” was no longer visible at the intersection of Rivadavia avenue.

In Liniers there are inspectors at all bus stops. “But my cell phone was stolen, that’s why I don’t have the app,” a man, in his 30s, told a City traffic inspector. “I should have printed it. That’s no excuse, ”she replied. The man, short in the rain, stood with his arms crossed. Three minutes later, a younger boy approached him and gave him a key piece of information. “They are all here. Come, let’s cross General Paz, there is no one on the other side and we go up one to the bondi ”.

SC